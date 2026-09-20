Darts results: Ross Smith beats Gerwyn Price to win the World Series of Darts Finals

Smith became the sixth different winner of the coveted World Series of Darts Finals trophy, scooping the £100,000 top prize at the AFAS Live to add to his spectacular year in the sport.

The former European Champion impressed against Kevin Doets and Daryl Gurney with consecutive ton-plus averages to reach Finals Day, where he resumed his title pursuit with a 10-7 victory over Josh Rock.

The 37-year-old then shrugged off Dutch number one Gian van Veen 11-8 in the semi-finals to reach just a second Premier event final of his career, aided by seven 180s and two ton-plus finishes.

Smith took on Price in the showpiece, and despite superior scoring from the Englishman out of the gates, Price battled level at 5-5 after striking an 11-darter.

Nevertheless, the Kent-based star produced back-to-back checkouts of 123 and 127 to kick off a six-leg rampage, sealing the victory with a 14-dart break of throw to secure a memorable win in the Dutch capital.

“I’m absolutely made up with the win, I’m just so happy,” said Smith, who crashed in 11 maximums and averaged almost 104 in victory.

“You’re playing Gerwyn Price, he’s one of the best players in the world. You’ve got to up your game, so to beat this man, wow.

“I take each game as it comes and play one game at a time. Every game I play is a final and I give it my all, and it’s working for me at the moment.

“Since the World Series, on the Euro Tour, everything has clicked since then. Sometimes you need a kick up a backside and maybe that’s what’s done it."

Runner-up Price fell short of a third World Series of Darts Finals crown despite an admirable campaign in Amsterdam.

The former World Champion missed just one dart at double against Brody Klinge in his opening match on Friday, before brushing aside Canada’s Jim Long to reach Finals Day with relative ease.

The Welsh number one then produced a stellar 103.86 average and a 170 finish in seeing off UK Open runner-up James Wade, winning the final four legs on the spin in 13, 13, 10 and 12 darts.

Price impressively dispatched fellow Welshman Jonny Clayton 11-7 in the semi-finals, reeling off six of the last seven legs and concluding the match with an average north of 104 to confirm his spot in a second Premier event final of 2026.

“I was absolutely rubbish in that final, but don’t take anything away from Ross, he was brilliant,” assessed Price, who fell short of a first Premier title since lifting the World Series Finals four years ago.

“He took his opportunities and some big checkouts at the right time. But I’m very disappointed.

“I’m playing some good darts and earning some good money. I’m absolutely gutted today, but I’m doing well - I think I’ll be fine!”

Earlier in the day, Clayton swept aside a profligate Luke Littler to ruin the 19-year-old’s chances of completing an unheralded clean sweep of Premier events, with the Welshman triumphing 10-4 and giving Littler his first Premier event loss in 330 days.

Van Veen got the better of compatriot Dirk Van Duijvenbode, winning four legs on the spin to triumph 10-8 including a 12-dart hold and 124 finish on the bullseye to seal the victory.

World Series: Results & Schedule of Play

Thursday September 17 (1900 CEST)

Round One (best of 11 legs)

Dirk van Duijvenbode 6-4 Viktor Tingstrom

Ryan Searle 6-2 Rob Cross

Karel Sedlacek 6-4 Ben Robb

Ross Smith 6-3 Kevin Doets

Josh Rock 6-5 Stephen Bunting

Luke Humphries 6-4 Jermaine Wattimena

Daryl Gurney 6-5 Michael van Gerwen

Gian van Veen 6-2 Chris Dobey

Friday September 18 (1900 CEST)

Round One (best of 11 legs)

Jim Long 6-5 Adam Leek

Motomu Sakai 6-5 Callan Rydz

Wessel Nijman 6-4 Simon Whitlock

Nathan Aspinall 6-4 Raymond Smith

James Wade 6-5 Damon Heta

Gerwyn Price 6-4 Brody Klinge

Luke Littler 6-4 Danny Noppert

Jonny Clayton 6-3 Maik Kuivenhoven

Saturday September 19

Afternoon Session (1300 CEST)

Round Two (best of 19 legs)

Josh Rock 10-7 Ryan Searle

Ross Smith 10-5 Daryl Gurney

Gian van Veen 10-7 Karel Sedlacek

Dirk van Duijvenbode 10-9 Luke Humphries

Evening Session (1900 CEST)

Round Two (best of 19 legs)

Jonny Clayton 10-8 Motomu Sakai

Gerwyn Price 10-5 Jim Long

James Wade 10-7 Wessel Nijman

Luke Littler 10-9 Nathan Aspinall

Sunday September 20

Afternoon Session (1300 CEST)

Quarter-Finals (best of 19 legs)

Ross Smith 10-7 Josh Rock

Dirk van Duijvenbode 8-10 Gian van Veen

Gerwyn Price 10-7 James Wade

Luke Littler 4-10 Jonny Clayton

Evening Session (1900 CEST)

Semi-Finals (best of 21 legs)

Ross Smith 11-8 Gian Van Veen

Gerwyn Price 11-7 Jonny Clayton

Final (best of 21 legs)

Ross Smith 11-5 Gerwyn Price

Prize Fund

Winner: £100,000

Runner-Up: £60,000

Semi-Finalists: £30,000

Quarter-Finalists: £17,500

Last 16 losers: £10,000

Last 32 losers: £5,000

Total: £450,000

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