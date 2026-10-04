Darts results: Luke Humphries beats Gerwyn Price to win World Grand Prix title

Luke Humphries came from three sets down to defeat Gerwyn Price in the World Grand Prix final.

The 2023 champion had already made history this week by becoming the first player to reach the final of the PDC's double-start event for a fourth successive year, but at 3-0 down it looked as though his hopes of lifting the trophy for a second time were fading fast. However, Humphries launched a stunning fight back to win six of the next five sets and run out a 6-4 victor.

Luke Humphries is a double-start king isn't he? In his fourth successive World Grand Prix final, he comes from 3-0 down to beat Gerwyn Price 6-4 in a thrilling final!



It's his ninth career major and first of 2026!pic.twitter.com/mUAgP0u89B — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) October 4, 2026

Cool Hand, who beat Price in the 2023 edition, said: "This is really special, getting that barren major run off my back. I think the biggest shot of my career was the 180, 105 outshot in the fourth set, as if Gezzy [Price] goes 4-0 up then it's game over. Then at 3-1, I relaxed.

"I feel I deserved a major. Maybe I didn't tonight as Gezzy was maybe the better player but I worked hard and showed grit and determination. "A win like that is sweeter than when you win with ease. I am looking forward to taking the trophy home to my son so he can see his dad not have a runners-up one!" Price, who has now lost five major finals since his last of seven titles back in 2022, said: "I don't want to win a major, do I?! Luke [Humphries] played brilliantly in the middle part of the game but I still squandered opportunities to put him under pressure, too many opportunities. "It was a fantastic game and it was whoever took their opportunities. I missed quite a few at crucial times. I am gutted to lose another major final but I will get over it - I am bothered! "