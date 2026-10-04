Luke Humphries
Luke Humphries

Darts results: Luke Humphries beats Gerwyn Price to win World Grand Prix title

Darts
Sun October 04, 2026 · 1h ago

Luke Humphries came from three sets down to defeat Gerwyn Price in the World Grand Prix final.

The 2023 champion had already made history this week by becoming the first player to reach the final of the PDC's double-start event for a fourth successive year, but at 3-0 down it looked as though his hopes of lifting the trophy for a second time were fading fast.

However, Humphries launched a stunning fight back to win six of the next five sets and run out a 6-4 victor.

Cool Hand, who beat Price in the 2023 edition, said: "This is really special, getting that barren major run off my back. I think the biggest shot of my career was the 180, 105 outshot in the fourth set, as if Gezzy [Price] goes 4-0 up then it's game over. Then at 3-1, I relaxed.

the match stats from Humphries v Price

"I feel I deserved a major. Maybe I didn't tonight as Gezzy was maybe the better player but I worked hard and showed grit and determination.

"A win like that is sweeter than when you win with ease. I am looking forward to taking the trophy home to my son so he can see his dad not have a runners-up one!"

Price, who has now lost five major finals since his last of seven titles back in 2022, said: "I don't want to win a major, do I?! Luke [Humphries] played brilliantly in the middle part of the game but I still squandered opportunities to put him under pressure, too many opportunities.

"It was a fantastic game and it was whoever took their opportunities. I missed quite a few at crucial times. I am gutted to lose another major final but I will get over it - I am bothered! "

LUKE HUMPHRIES ROLL OF HONOUR

  • World Championship - 2024
  • World Matchplay - 2024
  • Premier League - 2025
  • World Masters - 2025
  • World Grand Prix - 2023, 2026
  • Grand Slam of Darts - 2023
  • Players Championship Finals - 2023 & 2024
  • 3x World Series titles
  • 9 x European Tour titles
  • 7x Players Championship titles
  • 2x World Cup

2026 World Grand Prix Draw & Results

Round One

  • (1) Luke Littler 1-2 Luke Woodhouse
  • (16) Nathan Aspinall 2-1 Kevin Doets
  • (8) Danny Noppert 2-1 Niko Springer
  • (9) Michael van Gerwen 1-2 Ryan Joyce
  • (4) Gerwyn Price 2-0 Sebastian Bialecki
  • (13) Ross Smith 2-1 Cameron Menzies
  • (5) Jonny Clayton 2-1 Krzysztof Ratajski
  • (12) Wessel Nijman 2-0 Rob Cross
  • (2) Luke Humphries 2-0 Dave Chisnall
  • (15) Chris Dobey 0-2 Jermaine Wattimena
  • (7) Josh Rock 1-2 Niels Zonneveld
  • (10) Gary Anderson 2-1 Damon Heta
  • (3) Gian van Veen 2-0 Dirk van Duijvenbode
  • (14) Ryan Searle 2-1 William O’Connor
  • (6) James Wade 2-1 Joe Cullen
  • (11) Stephen Bunting 2-1 Andrew Gilding

Round Two

  • Luke Woodhouse 0-3 Nathan Aspinall (16)
  • (8) Danny Noppert 0-3 Ryan Joyce
  • (4) Gerwyn Price 3-0 Ross Smith (13)
  • (5) Jonny Clayton 3-1 Wessel Nijman (12)
  • (2) Luke Humphries 3-0 Jermaine Wattimena
  • Niels Zonneveld 3-1 Gary Anderson (10)
  • (3) Gian van Veen 3-2 Ryan Searle (14)
  • (6) James Wade 3-1 Stephen Bunting (11)

Quarter Finals

  • (16) Nathan Aspinall 3-0 Ryan Joyce
  • (4) Gerwyn Price 3-2 Jonny Clayton (5)
  • (2) Luke Humphries 3-0 Niels Zonneveld
  • (3) Gian van Veen 0-3 James Wade (6)

Daily Schedule

Saturday October 3 (2030 BST)
TV Channel: Sky Sports
Semi-Finals (Best of nine sets)

  • Nathan Aspinall 2-5 Gerwyn Price
  • Luke Humphries 5-3 James Wade

Sunday October 4 (2000 BST)
TV Channel: Sky Sports
Final (Best of nine sets)

  • Gerwyn Price 4-6 Luke Humphries

What TV channel is the World Grand Prix on?

The World Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the UK, through the PDC's worldwide broadcast partners including DAZN and Viaplay, and on PDCTV (excluding UK, Germany, Austria & Switzerland based subscribers).

World Grand Prix Prize Money

  • Winner - £150,000
  • Runner-up - £80,000
  • Semi-finalists - £50,000
  • Quarter-finalists - £35,000
  • Second round - £20,000
  • First round - £7,500

Tournament Format

  • All Sets are the best of five legs. There will be no tie-break in any set.
  • All legs must begin and end with a double, meaning that a player must hit a double before he can begin scoring in each leg.
  • First Round - Best of three sets
  • Second Round - Best of five sets
  • Quarter-Finals - Best of five sets
  • Semi-Finals - Best of nine sets
  • Final - Best of 11 sets

World Grand Prix History

World Grand Prix Most Titles

  • Phil Taylor - 11
  • Michael van Gerwen - 6
  • James Wade - 2
  • Luke Littler - 1
  • Mike de Decker - 1
  • Luke Humphries - 1
  • Jonny Clayton - 1
  • Gerwyn Price - 1
  • Daryl Gurney - 1
  • Colin Lloyd - 1
  • Alan Warriner - 1
  • Robert Thornton - 1

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