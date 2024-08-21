Follow the action from day three of the Ebor Festival from York, including the Nunthorpe

Follow the action from day three of the Sky Bet Ebor Festival from York, including the Nunthorpe.

Be the man 1231: "And then we come to a concluding Sky Bet Mile that contains any number of useful, progressive milers. This looks a 6/1 the field race whichever way you approach it but DOSMAN’s Newmarket third has been polished time and again of late." So writes Graham Cunningham in his World Pool preview and GC is also keen on that one's stablemate in the first. Both of Roger Varian's runners have attracted interest and Dosman heads the betting for the finale. Home reputations and home work aren't everything when it comes to on course examinations but it does take the eye that he was sent off at 11/10 for his racecourse debut only to finish fourth in a race won by a certain Ambiente Friendly. Thunder Run pulled off a similar sort of heist in an all age handicap yesterday whereas Dosman only has to take on his peers but a mark of 97 is no gift for his first run in a handicap which will likely to be run at a very different tempo to the novice races he's been contesting.

I was with Mount Teide when he bolted up at Newmarket, justifying really strong market support, and he looks a live threat but the one I want to side with is the easy to back Native Warrior. The 'winner' of his group in the Britannia, his Goodwood defeat was less excusable but he's thought to want a little more ease in the ground than he got in Sussex (hopefully the ground won't have dried out significantly by the last) and dropping back in trip with a, hopefully, stronger tempo will suit. He may be better on softer but he has proved that he can handle decent conditions and I think there's a big prize in him, even if he has been deserted by James Doyle. Ebt's Guard was an unlucky loser at Goodwood and he's the selection of the Punting Pointers team, click on the link for their full case and other selections. "Once out in open air he flew home for second and was an obviously unlucky loser. He’s gone up 4lb for that, but would have been higher still if he’d won, and he’s not stopped progressing yet." It's the sort of race that gets my juices flowing and a look down at the list of recent winners shows a fair few Pattern race performers among them with Brunch, Pogo and My Dream Boat (a subsequent Group One winner who won this at 33/1!!). Last year's winner Silver Sword hasn't hit those sort of heights but there are hopes that eighth home English Oak might yet and it's very much a contest to watch again and again once the dust has settled and add a few to your My Stable tracker.

Handicap heroes 1220: There are two other handicaps to get stuck into after the pattern races and they're nice and open, betting around 4/1 the field in both. Last year's winner Reach has been backed to retain her crown in the Fillies' Handicap. As with the other two handicaps, there are any number you can make a case for and she is definitely one of them but the one I liked most was Battle Queen, the mount of Hayley Turner. As with Mr Monaco, part of the angle is expected improvement for stepping up in distance and that's coupled with Andrew Balding's record in the contest which has seen both of his runners hit the frame. Kieran Clark opposes her having nominated Al Anoud as his bet of the day for the Timeform feature and he wrote: "A big, competitive field for this fillies’ handicap though there seems to be a distinct lack of confirmed front-runners and, with those ridden prominently tending to be favoured on the round course this week the one who makes most appeal is Al Anoud. "She’s slightly worse off at the weights with the reopposing Power of Destiny and that rival probably did shape best at Goodwood, though the way this could unfold should favour the former again. An uncomplicated sort from a good family, with a good attitude to boot, she looks the play." That lack of pace, if it unfolds, won't be a bad thing for Battle Queen given she's had the pace to be competitive over a mile. William Haggas has such a good record on the Knavesmire it will be interesting to see if any money comes for Chorus but a couple of his runners featured in the market movers earlier and she wasn't among them.

Let it be 1202: I hope you've been lapping up the undoubted words of wisdom from the on course team below; I'll now lower the tone by continuing to witter away and I'm dead keen on Mr Monaco in the first..........as an each-way vehicle. Ralph Beckett has sent out a couple of seconds this week and seen Bluestocking run a creditable fourth in the International so the horses are obviously in decent enough form and Mr Monaco appeals as a progressive middle distance handicapper who will appreciate the step up in trip.

I had the 'pleasure' of providing the best bets for today's cards and his form ties in with my Goodwood selection Crystal Flyer. They met at Sandown in mid-June over nine furlongs with the filly beating one home and Mr Monaco taking second. The winner hasn't been out since, but was completing a four-timer, but the last, Brioni, forced a photo at Goodwood in a decent handicap where the fourth, Into Battle, was backed but disappointed. I think it's a solid piece of form. Mr Monaco followed that with a good third at the July Meeting before winning at Sandown when making the running and keeping on well. He's related to 12 furlong winners and has the potential to rate higher which he will obviously need. As you'd expect it's a strong race. Derry Lad has been popular in the betting and with our tipsters, Insanity is another for money and bottom weight Wafei is another with obvious claims. There are a number of in-form runners and it gets us off to a cracking start but I like Mr Monaco's chance and, more importantly in a race where cases can be made for so many, his price.

SkyBet Ebor Festival - Tips from the course - Friday at York

Up for the Cup 1134: A little further down the page there's a clip of Kevin Blake providing his Lonsdale Cup selection. I haven't listened to it but I imagine from the text that it isn't Point Lonsdale who is the 11/4 favourite. There's solid money for Gregory and perhaps he's just building up to a big run but I haven't been particularly taken with any of his runs this season. Vauban is presumably building towards another tilt at the Melbourne Cup; whether that affects his chance here or not I don't know but a dominant performance would affect his handicap mark for Flemington. That's probably just overcomplicating the issue. No strong feelings really. Point Lonsdale is such an obvious end point with no particular interest in backing the other two that are just behind him in the market. The favourite tackles a new trip but it wouldn't be any great surprise to see him improve for it and there's a lot to like about his third to Dubai Honour in France last time. It's a race I'm happy to maintain my vantage point on the fence and enjoy the action. It will be interesting to see how Align The Stars gets on as that one beat leading Ebor contender Fairbanks last time and a career best from the Johnston runner would obviously advertise the runner-up's claims. From a quick glance at our tips page it doesn't seem as though (m)any of our columnists have been tempted by either and that says plenty. The Racing TV team seem to be nearing a similar conclusion as well with Dixon expecting this test to suit Point Lonsdale who does nothing but gallop. Betfair Ambassador Ryan Moore said this about the son of Australia in his column: "Point Lonsdale is interesting on his first try over two miles. It was a smart run to finish third in Saint-Cloud last day when dropping back to 12f. He won over an extended 1m5f in Chester Ormonde Stakes on his previous run, staying on really well there, so you'd have to be encouraged that the 2m here is within his range. "Gregory and Vauban bring a good level of form to the table though, and it's a competitive race, but my lad could be suited by the step up in trip and has a solid chance."

The need for speed 1117: A fair few pundits on Racing TV are suggesting that Asfoora won't have the tactical speed to lay up with the speedsters in the Nunthorpe and that she won't be able to reel them in. Of course those arguments are partially price based and it is their role to examine all angles and play Devil's Advocate. Martin Dixon is speaking at the moment and doesn't agree by any means, he thinks Asfoora has more than enough early tow to race prominently in this company and doesn't see it as an issue. It's an intriguing angle nonetheless. Bradsell's run in the King's Stand last year, he argues, is possibly the best piece of form in the race and he isn't surprised to see the money for Archie Watson's sprinter who made an impressive return to action in France. We're so used to the British sprinters being bashed by the visitors and struggling in international races that it's easy to be drawn to an overseas challenger but you have to accept they could be underpriced as a result. That's almost in stark reversal to the middle distance races where the likes of Goliath and Calandagan have been underrated this season. That said, I'm sticking to my guns - I like what I've seen from Asfoora and aren't going to desert her now.

🔊 Racing...Only Bettor



🏇 Kev is taking a big swing in the Lonsdale Cup at 2.25



🎧 Listen to the full show herehttps://t.co/BrafIabAJm pic.twitter.com/rPW2aF7W87 — Betfair Racing (@BetfairRacing) August 23, 2024

Crack juveniles 1101: I don't know if the owner of the Gimcrack winner still has / gets to give a speech at the Gimcrack Dinner or not; that would be reason enough not to win the race for me but I suppose if you're in that position you'd be able to find a substitute. So who's going to win this renewal? Not the money horse Billboard Star who was fourth in the Richmond, two spots behind The Strikin Viking. Eve Johnson Houghton doesn't feel her colt got the rub of the green at Goodwood and could have finished closer but timefigure guru Graeme North feels the same about STV and wrote: "Things never quite went his way when an unlucky second in the Richmond at Goodwood last time but granted a fairer crack at the whip here, he should prove too strong and is a confident selection." That line is taken from the Best Of Timeform where you can find a multitude of selections for the York card.

I was taken with STV in defeat at the Curragh prior to Goodwood and was a little disappointed with his run on the Downs; at 7/2 he's in each-way double territory for me but that last defeat has tempered my confidence. Cool Hoof Luke has more to prove but is a much bigger price. After his own defeat at Goodwood, in the seven furlong Vintage, connections felt they'd got the trip wrong - he ran free - and so this drop back in distance on a speed favouring track is expected to be in his favour. He was a three quarter of a length fourth in the Coventry prior to that and the Royal Ascot form has begun to work out pretty well. He needs more and is more exposed than many but he's the sort of 16/1 shot I'd be happy to have a dart at. Andesite and Big Mojo bring obvious potential to the table while Camille Pissarro's second in the Anglesey looks better now that Babouche has gone in again since, beating his stablemate Whistlejacket in the Phoenix Stakes. Camille Pissarro could only finish eleventh in the Coventry - 4/1 favourite - but it's probably best to ignore that run. The 4/1 is quite interesting but I feel as though I'm going around in circles. The wheel may just have to stop on Cool Hoof Luke, it's easy to make a price based case on that Coventry run alone. Now, how many extra places are on offer?

Power moves 1035: Via the medium of X Paddy Power have supplied some early market movers for the York card and they are: 1350 Insanity 9/2 from 6/1 - progressive four-year-old who won at the Shergar Cup, doesn't do a lot in front. 1425 Gregory 7/2 from 5/1 - better effort at Goodwood and third in two runs at York 1500 Camille Pissarro 4/1 from 9/2 - beaten favourite for the Coventry and on all three starts since his maiden but Moore and O'Brien have carried all before them this week 1610 Reach 4/1 from 5/1 - won this race last year and has been running well against the boys at this track 1645 Realign 11/2 from 13/2 - once raced, expensive Haggas colt owned by Wathnan who was second to a Gimcrack runner 1720 Treasure Time 8/1 from 9/1 - another Haggas runner who was beaten favourite at Goodwood, could be more to come Could the two men pictured above both be among the winners this afternoon? The market says yes. Other runners to have attracted support this morning include Derry Lad in the opener, selected by both Ben and Matt. Billboard Star in the Gimcrack and Volterra in the finale.

🗣️ "The @yorkracecourse track will definitely suit her!"



Chenelle Ellis gave us the latest on ASFOORA ahead of her G1 Nunthorpe assignment.#WorldPool | @HDwyerRacing pic.twitter.com/DZvgmKy7Yl — World Pool (@WorldPool) August 23, 2024

Aussie Aussie Aussie 1028: Last year's winner Live In The Dream (bruised foot) and Regional (bad scope) are the two horses out of the Nunthorpe. It's obviously a shame that Adam West's sprinter isn't able to defend his title while I was keen to take on Regional so his absence affects the market just that little bit. I'm not in the least bit keen to oppose the favourite Asfoora though with connections of the belief that York is the one track in Britain that would most suit their mare. You obviously can't get too excited with odds of around 5/4 given there's been little between her and a couple of those this season but she was giving Big Evs (7/1) 5lbs at Goodwood and that track clearly played to his strengths more than it did hers.

I doubt there has been enough rain to significantly dent Believing's (8/1) chances but she would have been better off without it and has finished behind Asfoora twice now. Last year's third Bradsell is the obvious one but priced accordingly (9/2) and I'd rather back the favourite at their respective odds. You will have noted by now that our two great punting gurus have both put up Washington Heights (16/1) while a less heralded mate is keen on the chances of Azure Blue (22/1) given his faith in Michael Dods and it's possible that her latest run at Ayr was a step back in the right direction and, perhaps, the confidence boost the mare needed. There are always alternatives but I felt as though I was scratching around for reasons to support the outsiders and to oppose Asfoora and I couldn't see any reason to take the Australian on. She can emulate compatriot Ortensia and take this prize back Down Under.

6.6mm rain Thursday night @yorkracecourse Going Good, Good to Firm in places. Rain now gone through and a very strong wind. Met Forecast; Dry and bright Friday, with very strong wind to moderate and switch to Westerly cross wind for racing, 19 deg. 4cast;https://t.co/OgbAVzlaJq pic.twitter.com/8KKvcR6e1V — York Races Clerks (@YorkClerk) August 23, 2024