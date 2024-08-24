Magical Zoe won the Sky Bet Ebor at York | report and free video replay.

The well backed Magical Zoe won the Sky Bet Ebor at York, the most valuable flat handicap run in Britain.

Better known as a hurdler, the 11/2 favourite had her attentions switched to the flat by Henry de Bromhead this season and made her debut in a Listed race in April, finishing a close fifth. She duly won her maiden before a staying on third in a Group Three but Magical Zoe, fourth in the County Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival, relished this first run in a big field handicap on the level. Held-up in midfield by Billy Lee, she could be seen making rapid progress with a quarter of a mile to run and was in front at the furlong marker with the race looking all over bar the shouting and so it proved. There were closers, of course, but they never looked like reaching the winner who had two and three quarter lengths to spare at the line. Kihavah claimed second, a neck ahead of Oneforthegutter with Epic Poet and Hipop De Loire following them over the line.

There was drama at the halfway stage of the race when leader Crystal Delight went badly wrong and suffered a fatal injury, leaving the Aidan O'Brien-trained Queenstown in the lead, and causing interference for those behind. Queenstown was backpedaling by the time the field reached the three furlong pole in the straight as Chillingham took over. Chillingham was still there a furlong later but by then Magical Zoe's relentless charge for glory was well under way. It was Lee's only ride of the meeting and the delighted jockey was quick to pay tribute to his mare, saying: "We thought she had a good profile coming into the race and she just travelled lovely all the way. "She was a bit het up going out, I think it was just the noise of the crowd before she went out onto the track, but she settled lovely in the race and she was A1 all the way; I was able to go where I wanted. When I switched out about three and a half down, I was just working my way into the race then and to be fair, when I gave her a kick she's picked up well and she's galloped right past the line. "She's a fine, solid mare. She might not be overbig for jumping but the flat she's perfect. She should stay two miles no problem; Henry will have a plan for her but we'll enjoy today. "I'm delighted. It's a big handicap and a great meeting to go to as well."

Billy Lee celebrates winning the Ebor