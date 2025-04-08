Menu icon
Patrick Mullins - handed ban
Patrick Mullins - handed ban

Patrick Mullins banned for winning Grand National ride

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Tue April 08, 2025 · 27 min ago

Patrick Mullins has been handed an eight-day suspension for his winning ride aboard Nick Rockett in the Randox Grand National.

He was found to have used his whip eight times from the final fence, one above the permitted level, as his partner beat I Am Maximus by two-and-a-half lengths at Aintree.

The amateur will miss a day of the Punchestown Festival with the ban running from April 23, April 25, May 2, May 7, May 10, May 14, May 16 and May 20.

