Richard Fahey column: York Ebor Festival runners

Our columnist with a guide to his latest runners at York's Sky Bet Ebor Festival.

Thursday 15:00 Stone Soldier

He’s seven now and I’d imagine there’ll be a few with younger legs who are too good for him in this. It’s very competitive and he needs to at his very best to figure, which he wasn’t at Chester last time. 16:45 Tuscan Point

He ran better when second at Chester the other day, I was pleased with him there. Look this is a York nursery and very competitive as you’d expect. I’m not wild about the draw in 15, I’d prefer he was a little lower, and it’s a case of the faster they go the better he’ll run. I hope they go flat out because he’ll be coming home. 17:20 International Girl

She won at Ripon in June and ran OK back there last time when fourth. She needs to step up on that to win a York handicap such as this and also prove she gets seven furlongs, we’ve tried it before and it's been inconclusive each time. She’s very fit.

FRIDAY 16:45 Bambalam

He cost 600,000 from the breeze-up and as the price-tag would suggest he’s a lovely horse. There’s still a little bit of the breeze in him so we’ll have to drop him in and try to get him to switch off. He’s been going well at home and will win races but whether it’s this one first time out, I wouldn’t know. 17:20 Golden Mind

He’s had a few little niggly problems which is why you haven’t seen him yet this season. He is going nicely again now and is fit and well but has to give a lot of weight away and there might just be some improvers in there to take advantage. That said my fellow had some good form as a two-year-old and is a horse we’ve always liked. 17:20 Sailthisshipalone

I thought he ran OK from a bad draw at Windsor last time where he was probably racing on the slowest ground up the middle. He needs to step up on that but has no weight to carry and has run well here before.

SATURDAY Newmarket

15:20 Lesley's Boy He’s progressing all the time and I thought he did well to win at Ripon the other day as he wasn’t completely at home on the track. He’s getting more professional and I like his draw in the middle, that will suit him. He needs to come forward another seven or eight pounds to win this but I think there’s more to come.

York 16:10 Admiral D

I thought he ran well when sixth on his return from Haydock which he was perfectly entitled to need. He has loads of ability and no weight to carry. That’s never a bad combination. 16:10 Dare To Hope

He’d been a little unlucky but it went right in the Great St Wilfrid at Ripon last weekend and I was so pleased to see him win that. He’s up six pounds so needs to do better still but he’s gone well here before and if low numbers remain the place be on the sprint course, well we have a handy spot. 16:10 Strike Red

This is a dangerously well handicapped horse who is absolutely bouncing at home, he's in great form. He ran a solid race in the Stewards’ Cup and if York gets any rain at all, that will definitely help him. He’s ready to win somewhere soon. We just need luck on the day. 17:20 Have Secret

I’ve stuck cheekpieces on him here. He’s been little unlucky with the draws of late. He was posted wide at Yarmouth two runs ago then got all locked up from stall one at Chepstow next time. I do think he’s capable of winning a race like this, he’s in great form and I just hope the headgear helps to sharpen him up. He can just hit a flat spot before coming home strongly.

Redcar 17:30 Sweet Cicely