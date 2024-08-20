Richard Fahey column: York Ebor Festival runners

Our columnist with a guide to his latest runners at York's Sky Bet Ebor Festival.
He’s seven now and I’d imagine there’ll be a few with younger legs who are too good for him in this. It’s very competitive and he needs to at his very best to figure, which he wasn’t at Chester last time.
He ran better when second at Chester the other day, I was pleased with him there. Look this is a York nursery and very competitive as you’d expect. I’m not wild about the draw in 15, I’d prefer he was a little lower, and it’s a case of the faster they go the better he’ll run. I hope they go flat out because he’ll be coming home.
She won at Ripon in June and ran OK back there last time when fourth. She needs to step up on that to win a York handicap such as this and also prove she gets seven furlongs, we’ve tried it before and it's been inconclusive each time. She’s very fit.
He cost 600,000 from the breeze-up and as the price-tag would suggest he’s a lovely horse. There’s still a little bit of the breeze in him so we’ll have to drop him in and try to get him to switch off.
He’s been going well at home and will win races but whether it’s this one first time out, I wouldn’t know.
He’s had a few little niggly problems which is why you haven’t seen him yet this season. He is going nicely again now and is fit and well but has to give a lot of weight away and there might just be some improvers in there to take advantage.
That said my fellow had some good form as a two-year-old and is a horse we’ve always liked.
I thought he ran OK from a bad draw at Windsor last time where he was probably racing on the slowest ground up the middle. He needs to step up on that but has no weight to carry and has run well here before.
He’s progressing all the time and I thought he did well to win at Ripon the other day as he wasn’t completely at home on the track. He’s getting more professional and I like his draw in the middle, that will suit him. He needs to come forward another seven or eight pounds to win this but I think there’s more to come.
I thought he ran well when sixth on his return from Haydock which he was perfectly entitled to need. He has loads of ability and no weight to carry. That’s never a bad combination.
He’d been a little unlucky but it went right in the Great St Wilfrid at Ripon last weekend and I was so pleased to see him win that. He’s up six pounds so needs to do better still but he’s gone well here before and if low numbers remain the place be on the sprint course, well we have a handy spot.
This is a dangerously well handicapped horse who is absolutely bouncing at home, he's in great form. He ran a solid race in the Stewards’ Cup and if York gets any rain at all, that will definitely help him. He’s ready to win somewhere soon. We just need luck on the day.
I’ve stuck cheekpieces on him here. He’s been little unlucky with the draws of late. He was posted wide at Yarmouth two runs ago then got all locked up from stall one at Chepstow next time. I do think he’s capable of winning a race like this, he’s in great form and I just hope the headgear helps to sharpen him up. He can just hit a flat spot before coming home strongly.
Jungle Drums will be a hotpot in this and very hard to beat. My filly is ready to start out and I’d be delighted if she was able to finish in the frame.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.