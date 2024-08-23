Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for York Sky Bet Ebor Festival Saturday August 24

Sea the light in the Ebor

The £500,000 Sky Bet Ebor looks tricky, to say the least, at York on Saturday, nothing obviously well-handicapped in the race with plenty having already shown their hand.

That might not stop top weight Relentless Voyager running well, as he looks your typical Ebor horse given he's progressing quickly, as a rating of 108 would suggest after just 10 career starts.

He looks sure to go well, but it won’t be easy giving weight to the field and I'd rather have an each-way go on SEA KING for Sir Mark Prescott, who last won this race 30 years ago with Hasten To Add, at a big price.

The five-year-old son of Sea The Stars is well experienced after 17 starts and there have been bumps in the road along the way, not least when he was beaten four times at relatively short prices either side of being gelded.

However, time and patience has seen Sir Mark gets to grips with him and there’s no doubt he is fulfilling his potential now, winning at Ripon and Ayr this season as he has registered his three career-best runs.

The best effort of the lot was last time at Ripon when he was third over 1m4f, still having running left in the tank as he was short of room behind Iron Lion (Sea King gets a 4lb pull here) and Friday’s winner Shadow Dance.

It was an eyecatching run that suggested he is thriving and that the blinkers have squeezed more improvement out of him, while on that evidence a strong gallop at 1m6f should be ideal.

He’s proven as far as 1m5f, while his dam, Pamona, was a Listed 1m6f at York herself, so there is a good chance this race will unlock further improvement.

It’s difficult to say the same thing about plenty of his rivals and at big prices he looks an each-way bet.

The Verdict: Back SEA KING in the 3.35 York