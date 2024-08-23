Ebor Tips: York best bets, expert picks, Lucky 15 multiple selections & Placepot selections

Our all-in-one preview pulls together the best York bets from our expert team, a suggested Placepot permutation and a recommended multiple on Sky Bet Ebor day.

Our experts' best bets FLIGHT PLAN – 13:50 York (Nic Doggett)

FLIGHT PLAN no longer has to saddle a penalty for his Leopardstown Group 2 win from last September and there is a good chance that he can get an easy lead here (Timeform pace forecast is ‘weak’). He has been outclassed in Group 1 company this term but his recent Pontefract run can be upgraded as he stumbled leaving the stalls. Drawn in stall 1, Danny Tudhope can be positive and the duo are fancied to go two places better than when third in this race last season. CHAMPAGNE PRINCE – 14:25 York (Ben Linfoot)

Jane Chapple-Hyam’s CHAMPAGNE PRINCE looks to be improving as he goes up in trip which is ideal now he tries 1m6f for the first time in the Sky Bet Melrose. The grey son of Lope De Vega ran a cracker in the Shergar Cup Classic as he stepped up half a mile to 1m4f and might’ve even won had he had a stronger gallop to tow him into the race. His talented dam was a 1m6f Group 3 winner and the nature of this race, including the extra distance, should very much play to his strengths. BURDETT ROAD - 15:35 York (Matt Brocklebank)

An open-looking Sky Bet Ebor but BURDETT ROAD is right among those to have been trained to the minute for this Saturday and his comeback run over a mile and a half at Ascot should have teed him up beautifully. The form has already worked out well and this horse's previous outing on the Flat saw him finish third to Passenger in a Group 3 at Windsor 12 months ago. The winner, runner-up West Wind Blows and fourth home State Occasion are now officially rated 117, 112 and 111 respectively so it could be argued he’s a very well handicapped animal and that's before factoring the improvement he made over hurdles through the winter. Stall three and decent ground are the icing on the cake. BALLYMOUNT BOY - 16:10 York (Ian Ogg)

Six furlongs on this speed favouring track aren't the conditions you'd choose for BALLYMOUNT BOY but I'm prepared to chance him at a double figure price. Second to Vandeek in the Richmond Stakes and again in the Acomb over seven here at last year's Festival, his three-year-old season was always going to be tougher but he does appear to have trained on and the handicapper has given him a squeak. He caught the eye at Goodwood when not enjoying the run of the race and his subsequent gelding operation may just focus his mind and bring about further progress.

Recommended multiple: Lucky 15 13:50 York – See The Fire

SEE THE FIRE’s last five runs have been in Group 1 company and she can take advantage of the drop in class in York’s opener on Saturday. Fourth in what is turning out to be a red-hot Coral-Eclipse behind City Of Troy, she posted a career best last time when an excellent second to Opera Singer in the Nassau Stakes at Goodwood and there’s nothing of that calibre in opposition today. 14:25 York – Wild Waves

Andrew Balding will hopefully already be on the scoreboard with See The Fire and he can enhance his fine record in the Sky Bet Melrose Handicap (won this race back-to-back in 2020 and '21) with WILD WAVES. This son of Crystal Ocean had been progressing rapidly before finishing down the field at Haydock last time but that run can easily be overlooking after he slipped badly as they turned into the home straight, losing any chance, and he did well to stay upright. It looks significant that Oisin Murphy is on board and a St Leger entry shows the regard in which he is held. 15:00 York – Audience

Yes, he probably got the run of the race when winning the Lockinge and the Lennox, but there’s every chance AUDIENCE will get the perfect set-up again here. It has paid to be on the speed all week on the Knavesmire and he doesn’t have a penalty to carry this time, as when winning at Goodwood. 16:45 York – Tropical Storm

TROPICAL STORM’s second in the Norfolk Stakes is rock solid form and his last run is easily forgiven after he went off way too hard running over six furlongs for the first time. This return to the minimum trip looks a good move and I like his draw in stall one, with main market rival Mr Lightside out wide in 13.

Timeform race-by-race verdicts 13:50 Sky Bet Strensall Stakes (Group 3) A cracking Strensall Stakes in which Roger Varian's upwardly-mobile 4-y-o ENFJAAR is fancied to claim his biggest win yet and add to his impressive John Smith's Cup victory here. The classic generation are well represented and Nassau runner-up See The Fire could emerge as the main danger, although the reliable Task Force could also have a say along with Alyanaabi now he reverts in trip. 14:25 Sky Bet Melrose Handicap (Heritage Handicap) Andrew Balding has a strong recent record in this so it's worth giving another chance to WILD WAVES, who met trouble when one of the market leaders for a valuable handicap over this trip at Haydock last month. The William Haggas-trained Dramatic Star is another who can have a line put through his run in that same Haydock handicap and is second choice ahead of Reaching High and Tabletalk. 15:00 Sky Bet City Of York Stakes (Group 2) AUDIENCE was well placed in a modestly-run Lennox Stakes at Goodwood last month, but he still put the race to bed in a matter of strides and goes unpenalised for that success, so is taken to uphold the form with Kinross, who bids to win the City of York for a third year running. 3-y-o Lake Forest is also a very interesting contender with the step up in trip promising to suit. 15:35 Sky Bet Ebor Handicap (Heritage Handicap) A typically-competitive renewal of the most valuable Flat handicap in Europe and its EPIC POET who shades the vote having been shaping up well for David O'Meara this season. Queenstown, who got within a length of Kyprios in the Saval Beg at Leopardstown when last seen in May, heads up the dangers making his handicap debut, while Magical Zoe, Sea King and Hipop de Loire (who represents last year's winning trainer) are just a handful of others worth considering, too. 16:10 Sky Bet Constantine Handicap (Heritage Handicap) A cracking sprint handicap with BILLYJOH just about the most persuasive option, He's stood up really well to an intensive campaign and a brace of placed efforts at Goodwood in recent weeks confirm his current mark is within range. Elmonjed is an improving 3-y-o for powerful connections so he commands serious respect, as does Summerghand, who chases a hat-trick in this race. 16:45 Julia Graves Roses Stakes (Listed) MR LIGHTSIDE continues to improve in leaps and bounds and could prove hard to peg back here given the way he went through the race when third in the Molecomb at Goodwood. Tropical Storm did too much too soon in the Richmond and is expected to bounce back, while Vingegaard is another who wasn't seen to best effect at Glorious Goodwood. 17:20 Sky Bet Finale Handicap (Heritage Handicap) Claims can be made for plenty and with that in mind it could be worth chancing OVIEDO. Boasting some very strong form as a 3-y-o, he's been given a break following a pair of lesser displays earlier this term and, eased a little in the weights, he could well bounce back with his yard enjoying a fine season. Goodwood scorer Paradias, Bystander and Ron O head up the dangers. Have Secret is another to bear in with first-time cheekpieces now reached for.