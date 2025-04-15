Oisin Murphy Newmarket Wednesday rides: High hopes for New Century

Oisin Murphy is relishing the prospect of partnering New Century in Wednesday’s bet365 Craven Stakes at Newmarket.
Andrew Balding’s charge was a progressive two-year-old, winning three times and signed off by finishing fourth in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf.
He returns for an in-form yard at Headquarters and the jockey told Sporting Life: “He’s flying, in great shape and is pretty fit. I’m delighted with him and think he goes there with a leading chance.
“We’re going to find out a lot on Wednesday. I’ve always viewed him as more of a mile-and-a-quarter horse than a miler. Remember he’s a half-brother to Passion And Glory, the difference being Passion And Glory is by Cape Cross and New Century by Kameko.
“People might be a bit disappointed when they see him in the paddock because he’s not huge but he’s training really well.”
The champion jockey also has an intriguing ride in the Blandford Bloodstock Abernant Stakes aboard Sajir for Andre Fabre.
He has race fitness on his side having won a conditions race at Chantilly last month and Murphy said: “Six furlongs is probably his minimum. I actually saw him when I was in Chantilly on Thursday. He looks super, he’s obviously had a prep race, and it wasn’t a bad race he won.
“Newmarket is more undulating than the courses he’s used to, the rain on Tuesday was welcome as I didn’t want the ground to be too fast and if he gets pace to run at and the perfect trip, I think he can win.
“It’s not a great renewal of the race.”
