Oisin Murphy Newmarket Wednesday rides: High hopes for New Century

Andrew Balding’s charge was a progressive two-year-old, winning three times and signed off by finishing fourth in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf.

He returns for an in-form yard at Headquarters and the jockey told Sporting Life: “He’s flying, in great shape and is pretty fit. I’m delighted with him and think he goes there with a leading chance.

“We’re going to find out a lot on Wednesday. I’ve always viewed him as more of a mile-and-a-quarter horse than a miler. Remember he’s a half-brother to Passion And Glory, the difference being Passion And Glory is by Cape Cross and New Century by Kameko.

“People might be a bit disappointed when they see him in the paddock because he’s not huge but he’s training really well.”