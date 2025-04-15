Horses In Focus tips for Tuesday: Eye-catchers chosen by Timeform experts

Login below with your existing Sky Bet, Super 6, ITV7 or Sporting Life account to get the latest Timeform Horses In Focus for free.
What is a Horse In Focus?
Every performance in Britain and Ireland is closely scrutinised by the expert race readers at Timeform whose tasks include identifying horses that shaped better than the result.
Some of these eye-catchers will be awarded the Horse In Focus Flag. A Horse In Focus comes in many forms, from a promising maiden winner to a veteran handicapper, but the common denominator is the same: the way the horse shaped suggests it’s likely to be something to back next time.
All of the day's Horses In Focus can be found within this article, which also includes a best bet selected by a member of the Timeform Sporting Life team.
The Timeform Flags also appear on the Racecards + section, available for Sporting Life Plus members, on Sporting Life racecards.
Wednesday's Horses In Focus
Newmarket
Al Misbar - 13:50
Opera Ballo - 15:35
Valedictory 16:45
Push The Limit 16:45
Cheltenham
East India Express - 14:05
Beverley
Trilby - 14:15
Lightening Mann - 16:00
Seed Investor - 17:07
Ffos Las
Airtothethrone - 19:15
Wednesday's Best Bet
VALEDICTORY - 16:45 Newmarket
VALEDICTORY was easy to back and was carry plenty of condition on his debut at Doncaster's St Leger meeting last season but he shaped with an abundance of promise.
The stable had won the previous two runnings of that race and he did particularly well to finish as close as he did, very much catching the eye as he finished with a flourish once the penny dropped having missed the break.
Valedictory is the sort to improve markedly on his return to action - he has the 'Timeform Large P' attached to his rating - and he looks one to follow this season.
