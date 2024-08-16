Multiple tips for today: Best racing tips and free bets for York Ebor Festival

Check out Andrew McLaren's latest recommended multiple bet for the upcoming action from York's Ebor Festival.
It often pays to be on the pace at York and with a strong tailwind forecast, that could be the case more than ever on the Knavesmire this week. Horses drawn low looked to be getting the better of things in the sprints at the latest meeting here so everything points to a big run from DEMOCRACY DILEMMA in the opener – a pacy front-runner who has landed stall three. He went close in the Dash at Epsom, was an excellent third in a Listed race here last month and he can defy top-weight under his optimum conditions.
The Lion In Winter may well be the best long-term prospect in this field but he’s bred for middle-distances and it’s easy to see him getting tapped for toe on this fast seven-furlongs before staying on late. RULING COURT should have no such issues, an extraordinarily expensive breeze-up buy, he looked a high-class prospect himself when winning on debut at Sandown and the explosive turn of foot he showed there should serve him well at this speed-favouring track.
Bet of the day on Wednesday is KING’S GAMBIT in the Great Voltigeur. An unlucky loser at Royal Ascot, he wasn’t suited by the tactical nature of the race when second to Alflaila in a Group 2 here last month but there’s more to come from him now stepping up in trip and he can make the most of the 5 lb he receives from Irish Derby hero Los Angeles.
We’ve seen some outstanding performances in this race down the years and I’m hoping this is the day we see CITY OF TROY deliver what his trainer clearly thinks he is capable of. An outstanding two-year-old and a brilliant winner of the Derby, he didn’t look as good in the Eclipse but the runner-up has won a German Group 1 since and the fourth, See The Fire, ran a stormer in the Nassau Stakes at Goodwood, so maybe it wasn’t that bad after all. The presence of his pace-making stablemate Hans Anderson and Japanese raider Durezza should ensure a strong gallop for Ryan Moore to take aim at and York's long straight will give City Of Troy the chance to really open up and show us what he's got under the bonnet.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.