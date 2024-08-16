Multiple tips for today: Best racing tips and free bets for York Ebor Festival

Check out Andrew McLaren's latest recommended multiple bet for the upcoming action from York's Ebor Festival.

13:50 York – Democracy Dilemma

It often pays to be on the pace at York and with a strong tailwind forecast, that could be the case more than ever on the Knavesmire this week. Horses drawn low looked to be getting the better of things in the sprints at the latest meeting here so everything points to a big run from DEMOCRACY DILEMMA in the opener – a pacy front-runner who has landed stall three. He went close in the Dash at Epsom, was an excellent third in a Listed race here last month and he can defy top-weight under his optimum conditions.

✅ Northumberland Plate

🔜 Sky Bet Ebor?



Proud Geordie @BERacingLtd realised a lifelong dream when winning the 'Pitsmen's Derby' @NewcastleRaces with 𝙊𝙣𝙚𝙨𝙢𝙤𝙤𝙩𝙝𝙤𝙥𝙚𝙧𝙖𝙩𝙤𝙧 who now has his sights set on @yorkracecourse, and possibly Melbourne... pic.twitter.com/k57WuEPzPs — Sporting Life Racing (@SportingLife) August 16, 2024

14:25 York – Ruling Court

The Lion In Winter may well be the best long-term prospect in this field but he’s bred for middle-distances and it’s easy to see him getting tapped for toe on this fast seven-furlongs before staying on late. RULING COURT should have no such issues, an extraordinarily expensive breeze-up buy, he looked a high-class prospect himself when winning on debut at Sandown and the explosive turn of foot he showed there should serve him well at this speed-favouring track.

15:00 York – King’s Gambit

Bet of the day on Wednesday is KING’S GAMBIT in the Great Voltigeur. An unlucky loser at Royal Ascot, he wasn’t suited by the tactical nature of the race when second to Alflaila in a Group 2 here last month but there’s more to come from him now stepping up in trip and he can make the most of the 5 lb he receives from Irish Derby hero Los Angeles.

15:35 York – City Of Troy