Trainers' title race: Wille Mullins runs four at Cheltenham

Willie Mullins has four runners at Cheltenham on Wednesday as he continues his quest to defend his trainers’ championship.
He moved to within touching distance of current leader Dan Skelton by saddling a one-two in the Coral Scottish Grand National at Ayr on Saturday.
He runs last-time-out winners Dr Eggman and Toad Hall in the Citipost Novices' Hurdle and both would look to hold strong claims.
He’s double-handed too in the feature Matt Hampson Foundation Silver Trophy Handicap Chase with Red Mills Chase winner Classic Getaway and O’Moore Park, third behind Caldwell Potter in the Jack Richards Novices’ Handicap at last month’s Festival.
Skelton also has two in the race, Harper’s Brook and Riskintheground, an impressive winner at Ayr on Friday.
He has four other runners on the card, Doyen Quest in the Kingston Stud Handicap Hurdle at 2.05,<a href="https://www.sportinglife.com/racing/profiles/horse/1122947"> Illico De Cote in the Brooklands Watches Golden Miller Racing Holman Handicap Chase at 3.15, Mr Hope Street in the Safran Landing Systems Handicap Hurdle and Williethebuilder who goes in the closing Cheltenham Pony Racing Authority Graduates Handicap Hurdle.
