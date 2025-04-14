Horses In Focus tips for Tuesday: Eye-catchers chosen by Timeform experts

Login below with your existing Sky Bet, Super 6, ITV7 or Sporting Life account to get the latest Timeform Horses In Focus for free.
What is a Horse In Focus?
Every performance in Britain and Ireland is closely scrutinised by the expert race readers at Timeform whose tasks include identifying horses that shaped better than the result. Some of these eye-catchers will be awarded the Horse In Focus Flag.
A Horse In Focus comes in many forms, from a promising maiden winner to a veteran handicapper, but the common denominator is the same: the way the horse shaped suggests it’s likely to be something to back next time.
All of the day's Horses In Focus can be found within this article, which also includes a best bet selected by a member of the Timeform Sporting Life team.
Tuesday's Horses In Focus
Newmarket
Aramram - 13:50
Physique - 13:50
Sallaal - 14:25
Nardra - 15:35
Verse of Love - 15:35
Treasure Fleet - 17:20
Lady Chartwell - 17:20
Southwell
Stardhem - 14:40
Tuesday's Best Bet
SALLAAL - 14:25 Newmarket
SALLAAL has an eye-catching pedigree being out of Group 1 winner Nahrain and a half-brother to top-level winners Benbatl and Elmalka, and he created a good impression when making a winning start in a warm-looking Yarmouth novice last October.
Sallaal needed every yard of that seven-furlong trip but he stayed on strongly to lead close home, getting the verdict by half a length in the style of one to follow, especially when upped in trip.
He should relish the extra couple of furlongs on offer in the Feilden Stakes and, while others in this listed contest have achieved a lot more on form, Sallaal looks capable of taking a big step forward.
