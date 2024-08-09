Big-race preview & tips: Sky Bet Ebor

We have the Timeform verdict, pace map, views from connections and key video replays for Saturday's Sky Bet Ebor at York.

3.35 York - Sky Bet Ebor Handicap

A typically-competitive renewal of the most valuable Flat handicap in Europe and its EPIC POET who shades the vote having been shaping up well for David O'Meara this season. Queenstown, who got within a length of Kyprios in the Saval Beg at Leopardstown when last seen in May, heads up the dangers making his handicap debut, while Magical Zoe, Sea King and Hipop de Loire (who represents last year's winning trainer) are just a handful of others worth considering, too.

Timeform Top Rated Epic Poet - 1lb clear of Zaqeeb, Sea King and Chillingham

Timeform Pace Map Pace Forecast: Strong Draw Bias: NA Specific Pace Hint: Lots of things point to the pace being a strong one at a track where hold-up horses are normally favoured anyway which should work to the advantage of EPIC POET and not NOT SO SLEEPY more than it usually does. Individual Price Hint: NAQEEB traded at 25% or less of his starting Betfair SP when beaten on his most recent outing.

What the connections say Patrick Mullins - Hipop De Loire: "His work at home is very good, he ran very well in a hurdle race for us at Galway. He was beaten by another highly-rated Flat horse in Jackfinbar. “Absurde got beat in a hurdle at Galway before winning the Ebor last year, so that’s not a bad prep! He’s run on good ground on the continent, so we are hopeful he will go on it. "He’s been given a mark of 102, which obviously says his form is strong, and like I said, his work has been good, so we feel he is competitive off that mark and having the Irish champion (jockey) Colin Keane is a big plus. “There’s huge prize-money, people aim for it and obviously the stamina of the race opens up to jumps’ trainers as well with the mile and six around York.” James Owen - Burdett Road: "He’s great, I couldn’t be happier with him. I was pleased with his comeback run at Ascot, he settled well and stayed on well at the line. “He looks to have come on massively for that, he had a racecourse gallop last week which has hopefully put him spot on. I’m happy with the draw, very happy with that, and it’s all systems go. I can’t wait for Saturday. He’s entitled to improve a lot from the Ascot run. “This has been his target since we had that minor setback and he had a nice break. The Gredley family (owners) wanted a crack at the Ebor, it’s good prize-money and they want to support it, and hopefully try to win it.”

Gavin Cromwell - My Mate Mozzie: "I think he will be reasonably suited to the race and hopefully there’s a steady pace in it. A little bit of rain would be no harm to take the sting out of the ground. As expected, it is a very competitive race, but I hope he will be competitive in it. “I suppose I would have probably preferred to have a lower number (drawn 13), but it is what it is and we will have to leave it in the hands of Gary Carroll (who was successful aboard Sesenta). He knows him, he’s ridden him plenty, so it’s definitely a positive.” Runner-up to the rapidly-improving Crystal Black at Royal Ascot, Epic Poet will be attempting a mile and three-quarters for the first time and trainer David O’Meara admits the trip will be an unknown for the five-year-old, who is drawn in stall 16. David O’Meara - Epic Poet: “He’s in good form. I think it does (draw make an impact), if you’re wide you have to decide to go forward and hope to get in, or take back and maybe end up too far back, so I do think it will make a huge difference. "I hope he stays the trip. It’s more of an unknown than a concern – if it works, brilliant, and if it doesn’t, then we know.”

Key Video Form

Ripon Bell-Ringer Handicap - Ripon, July 20 Iron Lion

Sea King

Mettal UK Handicap - Newbury, July 20 Naqeeb

Darley Irish EBF Stanerra Stakes - Fairyhouse, July 10 Magical Zoe

Duke Of Edinburgh Stakes - Royal Ascot, June 21 Epic Poet

Ziggy

Fairbanks

Sea King

Sky Bet Race To The Ebor Grand Cup Stakes - York, June 15 Relentless Voyager

Saval Beg Levmoss Stakes - Leopardstown, May 17 Queenstown