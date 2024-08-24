Irish racing tips: Tony Keenan preview and best bets for the Curragh

Aidan O’Brien is having an excellent Ebor meeting, winning four races on Wednesday including both Group 1s on the card, all ridden by Ryan Moore, and it is interesting that Moore rocks up at the Curragh this afternoon rather than stay at York, rides on fancied juveniles in the twin features likely making up his mind.

Bedtime Story was sent off 1/16 last time in the Silver Flash, the shortest-priced Aidan O’Brien-trained favourite I could find in the last 15 years or so, and while she may not be quite as short in the Alpha Centauri Debutante Stakes at 4:05, she won’t be far off it with her only dangers seeming her stablemates Exactly and Bubbling.

The Coolmore Wootton Bassett Irish EBF Futurity Stakes (3:30) is a bit more competitive though Henri Matisse is currently odds-on. His Railway Stakes form hasn’t particularly worked out but the step up to seven furlongs should suit and he was still green then while Aidan O’Brien commented recently that he hadn’t been hard on his juvenile colts early.

The likeable Hotazhell is a meaningful rival, however, and I would have them a little closer in the betting with the ease in the ground likely to suit the Harrington runner. There was 18 millimetres of rain amidst the storm on Thursday night into Friday morning which brought some yielding into going that had been good, but it might be slower than that.

Perhaps the two most interesting runners in the Neville O’Byrne Memorial Irish EBF Fillies & Mares Handicap at 2:55 ran at Galway. Shoda isn’t the easiest to rate coming from a maiden for amateur riders, but she impressed with how she shot clear on the bend while Tiscommonknowledge caught the eye coming from a long way back in a strong three-year-old handicap despite having her first start of the season. Their current prices are about right, however.

In the maidens, Sacred Oath and White Clover make some appeal, the former likely to be suited by going back in trip, the latter one that should enjoy further than last time, but maybe the best race on the card for a selection is the Donohue Marquees Handicap at 5:10.

There are a few progressive three-year-olds in the field, notably Puturhandstogether, but EVERYLITTLESTEP might be the overpriced one amongst the more experienced runners.