Irish racing tips: Tony Keenan preview and best bets for the Curragh

Irish racing expert Tony Keenan has one selection for the action at the Curragh on Saturday.
0.5pts e.w Everylittlestep in the Curragh 5.10 at 14/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5)
Aidan O’Brien is having an excellent Ebor meeting, winning four races on Wednesday including both Group 1s on the card, all ridden by Ryan Moore, and it is interesting that Moore rocks up at the Curragh this afternoon rather than stay at York, rides on fancied juveniles in the twin features likely making up his mind.
Bedtime Story was sent off 1/16 last time in the Silver Flash, the shortest-priced Aidan O’Brien-trained favourite I could find in the last 15 years or so, and while she may not be quite as short in the Alpha Centauri Debutante Stakes at 4:05, she won’t be far off it with her only dangers seeming her stablemates Exactly and Bubbling.
The Coolmore Wootton Bassett Irish EBF Futurity Stakes (3:30) is a bit more competitive though Henri Matisse is currently odds-on. His Railway Stakes form hasn’t particularly worked out but the step up to seven furlongs should suit and he was still green then while Aidan O’Brien commented recently that he hadn’t been hard on his juvenile colts early.
The likeable Hotazhell is a meaningful rival, however, and I would have them a little closer in the betting with the ease in the ground likely to suit the Harrington runner. There was 18 millimetres of rain amidst the storm on Thursday night into Friday morning which brought some yielding into going that had been good, but it might be slower than that.
Perhaps the two most interesting runners in the Neville O’Byrne Memorial Irish EBF Fillies & Mares Handicap at 2:55 ran at Galway. Shoda isn’t the easiest to rate coming from a maiden for amateur riders, but she impressed with how she shot clear on the bend while Tiscommonknowledge caught the eye coming from a long way back in a strong three-year-old handicap despite having her first start of the season. Their current prices are about right, however.
In the maidens, Sacred Oath and White Clover make some appeal, the former likely to be suited by going back in trip, the latter one that should enjoy further than last time, but maybe the best race on the card for a selection is the Donohue Marquees Handicap at 5:10.
There are a few progressive three-year-olds in the field, notably Puturhandstogether, but EVERYLITTLESTEP might be the overpriced one amongst the more experienced runners.
After rattling off a hattrick in handicaps last summer, she was narrowly beaten at this track last August off 70 and has shaped better than the result in her three starts after debuting this year while dropping to a mark of 68.
The first of those came at the Curragh in May when after getting hampered at the start, she did best of those held up to chase home one that was thriving at the time, before getting no chance next time at Leopardstown.
Her rider lost an iron leaving the stalls and was held up in a race where the first and second were prominent throughout but met trouble when looking for a run at the top of the straight and only got racing room late when keeping on.
She had a 53-day break before her most recent start at Naas when she was slowly away, but she made a good move into contention from rear on what looked the worst ground up the centre of the track before flattening out at little late.
The hope is that sort of finish was more down to lack of fitness than stamina as she races over the same trip today and she could improve for the run while the presence of front-runners like Out On Friday and Stellium should help produce a decent pace.
Her tendency to miss the break is a concern though it seemed no fault of her own on her penultimate start.
Preview posted at 0945 BST on 24/08/2024
