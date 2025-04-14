Aidan O'Brien has outlined his plans for the first four Classics of the season.

He was speaking on a media day at Ballydoyle, organised by the Jockey Club and Betfred, who sponsor the full set of Classics for the first time this year. Betfred 2000 Guineas “The two horses we are thinking of for the 2000 Guineas at the moment are Twain and Expanded and both horses are being trained for it. Twain is obviously already a Group One winner and if the two are both going well heading into Newmarket, then Expanded could go for the Irish 2000 Guineas Trial at the Curragh the following Monday and just Twain would go straight to Newmarket. If we are not sure about either of them, then the two of them could both run in the Guineas.” Betfred 1000 Guineas "The plan is to run Exactly who has already had a run and possibly Lake Victoria, who is on the way back. We stepped Lake Victoria up a couple of weeks ago and she is really coming to herself now. She could be there in time for Newmarket but if she wasn’t she could also go to the Curragh instead. It is very possible she could make it to Newmarket and if she did, Exactly could go for the French Guineas instead."