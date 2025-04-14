Aidan O'Brien has outlined his plans for the first four Classics of the season.
He was speaking on a media day at Ballydoyle, organised by the Jockey Club and Betfred, who sponsor the full set of Classics for the first time this year.
Betfred 2000 Guineas
“The two horses we are thinking of for the 2000 Guineas at the moment are Twain and Expanded and both horses are being trained for it. Twain is obviously already a Group One winner and if the two are both going well heading into Newmarket, then Expanded could go for the Irish 2000 Guineas Trial at the Curragh the following Monday and just Twain would go straight to Newmarket. If we are not sure about either of them, then the two of them could both run in the Guineas.”
Betfred 1000 Guineas
"The plan is to run Exactly who has already had a run and possibly Lake Victoria, who is on the way back. We stepped Lake Victoria up a couple of weeks ago and she is really coming to herself now. She could be there in time for Newmarket but if she wasn’t she could also go to the Curragh instead. It is very possible she could make it to Newmarket and if she did, Exactly could go for the French Guineas instead."
Betfred Derby
"The Lion In Winter will not go for the Guineas and will instead start off it the Dante at York, where he should be around 80 to 90 per cent. He is a medium-sized horse and has done well over the winter. He is straightforward, not slow being by Sea The Stars he should stay very well. We are very happy with him and if York goes well we will see what ‘The Lads’ want to do but if everything goes well, the Derby would probably be the plan. Delacroix who won the Ballysax Stakes could now go for the Derrinstown and could also be a Derby horse.
“If Twain won the Guineas, there is a good chance ‘The Lads’ will want to go for the Derby with him as well for obvious reasons. It was probably impossible what we asked Twain to do last season. He won his maiden and then just over a week later won a Group One in France. He never saw another horse in his maiden when the plan had been to drop him in and educate him, but he jumped out and won by six lengths.
“He went to France after what was only really a racecourse gallop and was still very green but won very nicely. With his pedigree, there is every chance he should stay the Derby trip if all goes well in the Guineas.”
Betfred Oaks
“Dreamy is a big price but could be an Oaks filly. She is a beautiful mile-and-a-half filly, who could go for a trial at Chester or York. There is also Whirl who ran at the Curragh and who will be better going up in trip and Ballet Slippers, who is the first foal out of Magical and should also be suited by a step up in trip.”
