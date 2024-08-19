Sky Bet Ebor preview: Horse-by-horse guide and tips for York feature

David Ord has a horse-by-horse guide and selection for Saturday's Sky Bet Ebor at York.
Prolific winner who found plenty for pressure when landing a Listed race at Limerick on his sole start this term. This is his first handicap but the mark is feasible and the Sky Bet Ebor offers a potential route to the Melbourne Cup too which one presumes is very much part of connections' thinking.
Not at his best either start this term and struggled to find the tactical pace required in this race last season. Looks up against it.
Seven pounds higher than when winning a competitive handicap at Epsom on Derby day but ran well behind Klondike in the Grand Cup here in June and when chasing home a revitalised Al Aasy at Goodwood next time. One for the shortlist.
Won a Curragh maiden at the back end of last season but has been spending much of this year as Kyprios’ work and racing companion. Second to his stable companion at Navan and Leopardstown in the spring, he’s been freshened up, kept away from the star stayer on the Ballydoyle gallops, and targeted at this for some time.
Flagbearer for the Adam Nicol team and right back to his best when third behind Alsakib in the Silver Cup here last time. Doesn’t look to have a lot in hand of the assessor from a mark of 107 mind.
Started life for Harry Eustace with back-to-back wins at Epsom and at this track but well below form in a Listed race at Newmarket last time. Career high mark to contend with, unproven at the trip and might find some pressure for the lead are three negatives.
Half-brother to Baaeed and found his level now, nearly running Temporize down having conceded first run at Newbury last time. Up two pounds but a race of this nature could well play to his strengths.
Not at his best in the Northumberland Plate last time but ran creditably when seventh in last year's Sky Bet Ebor and his shrewd team believe there are reasons he can finish closer still this time around.
Stays further than this and likes to get on with things so expect her to go forwards and her Lillie Langtry second to Term Of Endearment suggests she heads here right at the top of her game. She’ll need to be firing on all cylinders to make an impact though.
Second in a Galway novice hurdle on sole start to date for Willie Mullins last month but had smart form on the level in Germany before that. An unknown quantity for last year’s winning yard.
Smart hurdler who has come a fair way in three career starts on the Flat, finishing well having to thread through rivals when third in the Stanerra Stakes at Fairyhouse last time. This is an altogether different test but she’s interesting.
Made up into a smart juvenile hurdler over the winter but don’t forget he won the Golden Gates Handicap at Royal Ascot last season on the level and his return over a mile-and-a-half back at the Berkshire track last time screamed a prep race for this. Another to consider.
Gave Brian Ellison his long-awaited winner in the Northumberland Plate last month and the style of his defeat of Evaluation suggests an eight-pounds rise might not be unsurmountable. The surface might be though, as he remains a maiden on turf.
Picked up a four pound penalty when beating Ron O here at the end of last month. Had previously shaped well in competitive handicaps at Epsom and Ascot and he's in very good hands.
New to David O’Meara and a massive player on Saturday. He’s had three starts for current connections, shaping well when sixth in a competitive heat over 10 furlongs at the Dante Meeting and finishing second to Crystal Black when thundering home from the rear of the field in the Duke Of Edinburgh at Royal Ascot. He was back at a mile-and-a-quarter and doing all his best work at the finish when fifth in the John Smith’s Cup and that body of work all suggest he’s well worth a crack at this trip – in this race.
Tenacious winner of the bet365 Trophy at the July Meeting and went down all guns blazing when second to Align The Stars at Goodwood from this revised mark. You’ve read it before, but he’s another player.
He was second in this race back in 2022 when appearing for the second time at the meeting that week but only been seen twice since and looked very rusty on his return at Ascot earlier this month.
Wonderful servant to connections and a pound lower than when fourth behind Relentless Voyager at Epsom in June. Goes without saying he lacks the scope for improvement of several rivals but will give it his best shot.
Things didn’t fall his way when third at Ripon last time and he’s a well-bred, progressive stayer trained by Sir Mark Prescott. These are the deepest waters he’s been in but you dare not draw a line through him.
Ran a cracker when third behind Belloccio in the Copper Horse Handicap at Royal Ascot before finishing third in the Galway Hurdle. Has to be respected and will be coming home well but was outpaced at a crucial stage at the Royal Meeting and that’s just at the back of my mind.
Haven’t seen him since finishing third behind Crystal Delight at the track in May and while hardly a prolific winner, this has looked an ideal target for him for a couple of seasons. The problem is the ground, he wants cut and looking at the forecast, that’s very much in the lap of the gods.
Stablemate of Epic Poet and on an upward curve himself having won three times this season. He travels strongly which always helps at York but this is an altogether different test to the ones he’s been sitting to date.
Really good dual-purpose performer for his team and likes this track but was brushed aside by Crystal Delight at the Dante Meeting and while he understandably found the John Smith’s Cup too sharp a test last time, this one might be too taxing.
Was very progressive in the autumn, winning at Haydock and pulling clear of the rest when touched off by Alsakib in the bet365 Old Rowley Cup at Haydock.
Needed his return at Royal Ascot and right back on track when second to Iron Lion at Ripon, looking ill-at-ease on the undulations there. The return to a flatter track is a plus here and if he sneaks in at the bottom of the weights, he looks a very lively outsider.
Cost current connections 250,000 euros after winning three times in France but has twice finished last in the UK from three starts. Even his best run, when seventh behind Align The Stars, leaves him well short of what’s required to win an Ebor.
Ran a cracker to chase home Fairbanks at Newmarket but not as good the last twice and overall profile suggests he’s up against it.
Below her best at Galway last time and finds winning hard on the level despite representing a top team.
Won the two mile race at the meeting last season and heads back there on Wednesday. Alfred Boucher nearly completed the double by winning the same races in 2022 – but this fellow will do well to get nearly as close as he did given his patchy profile this term.
A maximum field looks likely and the strong Irish challenge has to be respected. Queenstown is undoubtedly a fascinating runner and My Mate Mozzie ticks a lot of boxes, but EPIC POET is fancied to keep the prize in Yorkshire.
He’s been shaping all season as if this might be his race and if gets a clear shot of things down the straight he has to be a player.
This is very deep as you’d expect but others on the shortlist are Burdett Road and Shadow Dance who would be very interesting if making it into the final field.
Published at 1600 BST on 19/08/24
