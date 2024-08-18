Sporting Life Plus is the place to be during the Sky Bet Ebor Festival at York this week.
Combining Sporting Life's instinctive eye for profit with Timeform’s unrivalled racing data and analysis, Sporting Life Plus is now available for FREE to all logged-in readers.
On Sporting Life Plus, you can stay in the know with a range of exclusive editorial content, plus gain more of an edge from our enhanced racecards.
The benefits of using Sporting Life Plus and the accompanying Racecards+ include more tipping through Jury Daily, Punting Pointers Plus and an exclusive 15-minute window to read Value Bet selections and back the tips at guaranteed prices with Sky Bet.
Our racecards on Sporting Life Plus now come with Timeform's last-run comments, performance ratings and Timeform Flags which help point readers to horses of interest according to the data and reporter analysis.
So here's what's coming up throughout the week including four fantastic days of the Sky Bet Ebor Festival at York...
Monday
- Jury Daily: Timeform Tipping Service – our experts scour the markets daily to find the best selections, at the best prices, and have rewarded followers with over 900 points profits since launch. Available from 11.15am every day.
- Sporting Life Plus Tip of the Day - an exclusive selection from our team, available before 11am.
- Timeform Eyecatchers – the most eye-catching performances from the day before, as identified by Timeform’s race reporters. Available daily.
- Flagged Up – the latest daily selection based on Timeform Flags. Timeform have eight premium Flags which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.
Tuesday
- Jury Daily: Timeform Tipping Service
- Sporting Life Plus Tip of the Day
- Timeform Eyecatchers
- Flagged Up
Wednesday
Day one of the Sky Bet Ebor Festival
- Jury Daily: Timeform Tipping Service
- Timeform TV Focus – the Timeform Jury team provide selections and rationale for every ITV race. Available from 11am on the day of racing.
- Value Bet Tips – early access to the selections in Sporting Life’s leading tipping column for all the big meetings. Available 15 minutes before full column goes live on main site.
- Punting Pointers Plus – exclusive tips every Saturday, Sunday and throughout the major midweek festivals from Punting Pointers duo Rory Delargy and David Massey. Available before 11am on day of racing.
- Sporting Life Plus Tip of the Day – an exclusive selection from our team, available before 11am.
- Timefigure Tips – Timeform guru Graeme North previews all the major meetings from a Timefigure perspective.
- Big-race reaction - Timeform's on-course reporter with their view of the day's feature race
Thursday
Day two of the Sky Bet Ebor Festival
- Jury Daily: Timeform Tipping Service
- Timeform TV Focus – the Timeform Jury team provide selections and rationale for every ITV race. Available from 11am on the day of racing.
- Value Bet Tips – early access to the selections in Sporting Life’s leading tipping column for all the big meetings. Available 15 minutes before full column goes live on main site.
- Punting Pointers Plus – exclusive tips every Saturday, Sunday and throughout the major midweek festivals from Punting Pointers duo Rory Delargy and David Massey. Available before 11am on day of racing.
- Sporting Life Plus Tip of the Day – an exclusive selection from our team, available before 11am.
- Timefigure Tips – Timeform guru Graeme North previews all the major meetings from a Timefigure perspective.
- Big-race reaction - Timeform's on-course reporter with their view of the day's feature race
Friday
Day three of the Sky Bet Ebor Festival
- Jury Daily: Timeform Tipping Service
- Timeform TV Focus – the Timeform Jury team provide selections and rationale for every ITV race. Available from 11am on the day of racing.
- Value Bet Tips – early access to the selections in Sporting Life’s leading tipping column for all the big meetings. Available 15 minutes before full column goes live on main site.
- Punting Pointers Plus – exclusive tips every Saturday, Sunday and throughout the major midweek festivals from Punting Pointers duo Rory Delargy and David Massey. Available before 11am on day of racing.
- Sporting Life Plus Tip of the Day – an exclusive selection from our team, available before 11am.
- Timefigure Tips – Timeform guru Graeme North previews all the major meetings from a Timefigure perspective.
- Big-race reaction - Timeform's on-course reporter with their view of the day's feature race
Saturday
Day four of the Sky Bet Ebor Festival
- Jury Daily: Timeform Tipping Service
- Timeform TV Focus – the Timeform Jury team provide selections and rationale for every ITV race. Available from 11am on the day of racing.
- Value Bet Tips – early access to the selections in Sporting Life’s leading tipping column for all the big meetings. Available 15 minutes before full column goes live on main site.
- Punting Pointers Plus – exclusive tips every Saturday, Sunday and throughout the major midweek festivals from Punting Pointers duo Rory Delargy and David Massey. Available before 11am on day of racing.
- Sporting Life Plus Tip of the Day – an exclusive selection from our team, available before 11am.
- Timefigure Tips – Timeform guru Graeme North previews all the major meetings from a Timefigure perspective.
- Big-race reaction - Timeform's on-course reporter with their view of the day's feature race
Sunday
- Jury Daily: Timeform Tipping Service
- Punting Pointers Plus
- Sporting Life Plus Tip of the Day
- Timeform Eyecatchers
- Flagged Up
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.