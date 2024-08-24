York Saturday review and free video replays from the Sky Bet Ebor Festival

Talk of the town

Tabletalk (12/1) denied The Equator with a tough performance in the Sky Bet Melrose Handicap at York.

The winner looked in trouble when The Equator took up the running travelling strongly about two furlongs from home and it looked as though another winner for Aidan O'Brien this week was on the cards. Tabletalk and Rossa Ryan had other ideas, however, as the son of Camelot responded gamely for pressure as he was switched to the inside of the runner-up.

With the rail to help, his stamina kicked in inside the last of the 14 furlongs and he crossed the line a length to the good.

Master Builder and Wild Waves finished off their races as well to complete the places with Sun God, who showed signs of inexperience under pressure, fading into fifth having briefly threatened to have a bigger say.

"There might have been a slight concern about the trip," said Ryan. "But he had the right attributes to get the trip and he's as tough as they come.

"We went hard for the first three furlongs but by the time we finally got to the mile pole they started steadying up. Around that bend it's soft enough and we got a couple under pressure early. He travelled everywhere I needed him and he's a good, strapping colt so you'd imagine when he gets to four he'd be better again."

It was a welcome winner for in-form trainer Tom Clover whose Al Nayyir was only beaten a short-head in the Group Two Lonsdale Cup at York on Friday.

Tabletalk only made his racecourse debut in December and was having his fifth career start and second in a handicap having contested the Derby at Epsom on his third outing and Ryan felt he was improving with experience.

"He was a bit loud at Chelmsford and it (the Derby) probably did him the world of good, it turned him from a boy into a man and I'd imagine he was a horse that benefited from going there. That run the last day at Ascot I thought was a massive run and I'd say he'd get better as time goes on.

"Tom's done an incredible job, fair play to him and his team."

Clover said: “That was extremely pleasing. He looked the winner the whole way round. He’d been shaping up nicely at home and he seems to be improving. I was thrilled to see him handle the ground so well, as that was a slight question mark for me, and he stayed on strong over the trip.

“He’s a very exciting prospect. It’s great for the whole team at home who’ve worked very hard. He ran in the Derby and that was a really tough experience so we gave him a bit of time, he’s a big horse and I think he’ll make up into a lovely four-year-old.

“He has a very patient owner who let me train him where we wanted to go. He ran a very good race at Ascot last time and he’s come to himself nicely.”

Victory secured Tabletalk a berth in next year's Sky Bet Ebor.