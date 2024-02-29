Horse racing tips: Timeform preview and selections for evening action

Timeform highlight two horses of interest at Chelmsford this evening.

CABEZA DE LLAVE – 18:00

Michael Attwater’s sprinter Cabeza de Llave was a winner over course and distance three weeks ago and a 3 lb rise in the weights might not be enough to prevent him registering a third win at Chelmsford. He’d only been beaten just over a length on his two previous starts over the five furlongs here and, having been edging down the weights, he got up close home for a head win over the in-form Make Clear last time. A couple of his three wins in 2022 came from marks in the 60s so he should be competitive again.

IVASECRET – 19:00