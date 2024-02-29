Sporting Life
Horse racing tips: Timeform preview and selections for evening action

By Timeform
17:12 · THU February 29, 2024

Timeform highlight two horses of interest at Chelmsford this evening.

CABEZA DE LLAVE – 18:00

Michael Attwater’s sprinter Cabeza de Llave was a winner over course and distance three weeks ago and a 3 lb rise in the weights might not be enough to prevent him registering a third win at Chelmsford.

He’d only been beaten just over a length on his two previous starts over the five furlongs here and, having been edging down the weights, he got up close home for a head win over the in-form Make Clear last time. A couple of his three wins in 2022 came from marks in the 60s so he should be competitive again.

IVASECRET – 19:00

Ivasecret attracted support and took advantage of a much-reduced mark on just his third start for Ian Williams when successful at Kempton last week and he’s capable of following up with top weight under a penalty.

Ivasecret’s first two runs this year had been over five furlongs but he was much better suited by a first try at a mile when travelling fluently on the way to beating Brunel Charm eight days ago. Still well treated judged on his old form, he should be hard to beat again.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

