York Racing Tips Today | Timeform expert predictions for Saturday

Find out who the Timeform experts fancy at York on Saturday and which horses stand out on ratings and Flags.

Best bets from the Timeform experts

Kieran Clark: Audience – 15:00 York

The Lennox looks the key pointer to the City of York once again and it looks more than likely that this will unfold in identical circumstances. Art Power and Audience had the former event between them from some way out and, with a lack of pace again on the cards, Audience is fancied to use his turn of speed to good effect, just as he did at Goodwood. He's also better off at the weights with those he beat at Goodwood as he doesn’t carry a Group 1 penalty this time. Kinross will no doubt be finishing to good effect in his bid for a hat-trick in this race but may have to concede first run to last year’s runner-up.

David Johnson: Cover Up – 16:10 York

Cover Up looked potentially Group class when completing a hat-trick on all-weather over the winter, and though his progress has stalled since, he’s fancied to get back on the up under the speed-favouring conditions he’s going to encounter here. He built on a considerate return from a break in the Wokingham when fifth in the Stewards’ Cup last time, going with plenty of zest close up and arguably looking second best behind the winner (who dominated on the rail) before tiring in the final 100 yds. A low draw has proven an advantage on the straight course all week, so stall 5 looks ideal, and he just might be harder to peg back on this flatter track than he was last time. Graeme North: Vingegaard – 16:45 York

Early betting for the Julia Graves Roses Stakes suggests Mr Lightside is the one to beat, and there is no doubting his credentials either on time or form having finished a close third in the Molecomb last time, but it seems to me the chances of Vingegaard have been overlooked a tad. He also ran in the Molecomb but was never competitive after blowing the start; the sectional times for that race show that he ran the fastest final furlong. However, there’s nothing wrong with his previous effort in the Super Sprint at Newbury, a performance which gives him next to nothing to find on the clock with Mr Lightside and the 12/1 that is widely available looks too big.

Ratings and Flags The Ratings Choice Audience - 15:00 York

Audience had the benefit of a handy position in a modestly-run edition of the Lennox Stakes at Goodwood last time - he was certainly better placed than the reopposing Kinross - but he still impressed with how readily he settled matters. That wasn't the first time Audience has shown very smart form as he ran to a similar level when winning the Group 1 Lockinge Stakes on his reappearance. That was over a mile but Audience has spent most of his career at seven furlongs and he proved at least as good as ever back in trip in the Lennox, where he moved powerfully before bounding four lengths clear. Unlike at Goodwood, Audience doesn't have to carry a penalty here and he is 2 lb clear of Kinross on Timeform ratings and 4 lb clear of Shouldvebeenaring. The Timeform Flag Enfjaar - 13:50 York Flags: Horse In Focus, Sectional Timing

Enfjaar has progressed well since being gelded and fitted with a hood and he looked unlucky not to take his record to three from three this season when he was narrowly denied at Goodwood last month. Enfjaar won the John Smith's Cup at this venue in the style of a pattern-race performer and he backed up that impression at Goodwood where he closed all the way to the line, putting in some impressive closing sectionals, but ran out of time and lost out by a neck. He did well to get so close after conceding first run and starting his challenge from further back than ideal in a race that wasn't run at a strong gallop and he looks up to making his mark in this Group 3.