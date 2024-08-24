See The Fire won the Sky Bet Strensall Stakes at York - report and free video replay

See The Fire threaded her way through the field to win the Sky Bet Strensall Stakes at York on the final day of the Sky Bet Ebor Festival.

Andrew Balding's three-year-old filly only had one rival behind her at halfway in the nine furlong Group Three and a host of horses in front of her in the straight as the field stayed close to the inside rail. Oisin Murphy didn't panic and weaved through their rivals, ending up scraping the paint against the rail, and See The Fire showed an impressive turn of foot to reel in a back-to-form Checkandchallenge and Phantom Flight to win a shade cosily by one and three quarter lengths and a short-head. See The Fire's last five starts had come in Group One company and she had twice made the frame, finishing third in the Fillies' Mile as a juvenile and was only beaten a neck in the Nassau Stakes by Opera Singer last time as well as taking fourth in the Eclipse behind City Of Troy but punters weren't wholly convinced as she was allowed to go off the 3/1 favourite. Phantom Flight was second at 7/1 with Checkandchallenge returned at 33s.

