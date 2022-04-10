It isn’t often a horse turns up back in a maiden having finished second in a Grade 1 on her previous outing but that’s exactly what we have with DISTINCTLYPOSSIBLE in race 3 on the card at Keeneland today.

The selection was a half-length second to Gerrymander on debut at Saratoga last year giving Chad Brown a 1-2 and was also notably shorter than her once-raced stablemate in the betting. Gerrymander went on to end her juvenile campaign with success in stakes company at Belmont. Back in third was A Mo Reay who I tipped up in this column on Friday when unfortunately pulling up.

Distinctlypossible was then allowed to take her chance in the Alcibiades over today’s course and distance last October, staying on to take second with Juju’s Map already gone beyond recall at that point. That one went on to chase home Champion 2-y-o Filly Echo Zulu in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies the following month.

Such absences are rarely a worry for runners from this barn and with plenty of strong form there for all to see, this rates a good opportunity for Distinctlypossible to open her account before stepping back into a better grade.

Published at 1422 BST on 10/04/22