Follow the action from day four of the Ebor Festival from York, including the Ebor Handicap

Live blog! 12.23: As you can read in the link below, I like Flight Plan in the first and think he’s a huge price to hit the frame. It’s all about the make-up of the race and that wind-factor, which I do think will help those towards the pace. My only slight concern is that he has missed the break in the past, and stumbled at the start last time, and if that happened again here from stall 1 then that could be race over early as I think he’d then use too much petrol getting to a prominent position. I was expecting See The Fire to be shorter, to be honest. Her Coronation fifth (form franked) and Nassau second stand out on the form book, and I rate her a much bigger danger than Task Force. If Phantom Flight is ridden prominently as he drops in trip then he’s a big player too. I think the return of Jack Mitchell on Enfjaar is a positive as Jim Crowley gave him too much to do at Goodwood last time and he’s the pick of the Shadwell runners.

12.15: Miraculously I tipped a winner yesterday (yes, I know) on the best York bets feature

12.10: It's also worth taking your head out of the form book to read Ben Linfoot's take on Friday's Nunthorpe win for Bradsell.

A third European Group 1 for him, after Bradsell and Glen Shiel's previous successes, a cool £283,550 in the winning kitty, and all from a horse that has twice defied serious injury to make it back to the very top.



11.57: An enjoyable way to spend 10 minutes that 'Tips From The Course' video, though it's not one to say too quickly on live TV after a few pints. That new area sounds good doesn't it?

11.53: As discussed in the video above by David Ord, Michael Shinners and Ed Chamberlin, it's a blow to the race that Kinross is a non-runner in the City of York Stakes. This leaves Audience even further clear at the top of the betting, and - if Art Power comes out as expected - then he's going to get an easy lead too isn't he? Famous last words of 'can't really see him being beaten'...

11.48: Want to know what the trainers think ahead of the Ebor and other major York races?

View from the trainers ahead of the Ebor

11.38: As I mentioned earlier, the Irish have done tremendously well in the Ebor over the last decade, and it’s one of their team this year – Magical Zoe – who now heads the betting after being well-supported all morning. They also have Queenstown and Hipop de Loire prominent in the market. I’ve been digging around trying to find out if the race is still a golden ticket for the Melbourne Cup, but as of yet I’ve not found out definitively. However, one horse who looks likely to head back to Australia is yesterday’s Lonsdale Cup winner Vauban. Click here to read the race report which – as all of our reports do – includes a full replay of the race.

11.30: Richard Fahey doesn't have any runners in the Ebor, but our Sporting Life columnist still has plenty of interest on the Knavesmire this afternoon, with well-fancied contenders in both the 4.10 and 5.20 handicaps.

Our star columnist guides you through his runners

11.25: Right, then. Let’s concentrate on the excellently-sponsored (just in case the bosses are reading and saw the purple smoking jacket earlier) Sky Bet Ebor Handicap, due off at 3.35. David Ord has beavered away with a horse-by-horse guide, while the boffs at Timeform have worked out every angle – click here to get all of the info you could ever need on their free daily race pass.

Sky Bet Ebor Timeform Ratings

Personally, I’m interested in Yashin at around 20s. He was only beaten three lengths in seventh last year from exactly the same mark and I felt he was stopped in his run at a crucial stage that day, which is far from ideal for these types of stayers. He likes quick ground, has had a little wind op since his last run, and his Kyprios form stacks up well with quite a few horses who are much shorter in the betting. I think he is a knocking bet to hit the frame and I can see him taking the prize back to Ireland (5 of the last 10 winners were trained there).

11.11: 7/4, evens, 5/4, 2/7, 1/5, 8/11, 8/13, 1/4, 11/8, 4/6, 4/6, 1/6, 3/1, 2/9 The respective prices of AOB’s billion winners of the Futurity Stakes since the turn of the century. Henri Matisse is this year’s hotpot. What did you think of his Railway Stakes win below?

What did Tony Keenan make of it?

Check out Saturday's preview from Tony

11.05: Three Andrew Balding runners for Andy today, hoping for another good day for the Kingsclere handler. Now, if you were balding, you might - though I don’t think you should - feel the need to Cover Up with a wig. Segue.

Read day four's Best of Timeform at the Sky Bet Ebor Festival

10.58: Right, then. Where were we? Ah yes, racing. Let’s stick with the number four and check out Andrew McLaren’s Lucky 15 – just click the image below.

Check out Saturday's selections

10.50: The Punting Pointers team see Ben's three bets and raise it to four. This is high stakes stuff, like the poker you used to watch on channel 5 late at night before David Duchovny took his career in a different direction.

Check out the latest preview

10.42: Three bets for Ben Linfoot today.

Ben Linfoot's best bets for Saturday

10.30: It's hard to know where to begin this morning, but, like the first person picking on a Fantasy football draft, or the first piglet choosing which teat to suckle on, the advice is simple: start with the best.

Click here to read Saturday's Value Bet preview.

10.22: The good news is that the Sportinglife tipsters have started to hit form towards the end of the week, highlighted by Matt Brocklebank’s 33/1 winner yesterday afternoon. So I’ll be sending you more links than a Scottish golfer/butcher as the day progresses in the hope that we can have several repeats of yesterday. I even fancy a few too, which is usually dangerous* As well as the Ebor at York, the Celebration Mile is the feature at Goodwood at 2.40 and action on the July Course includes a valuable sales race at 3.20 and the listed Hopeful Stakes at 3.55. Over in Ireland there’s the Aidan O’Brien benefit Futurity Stakes at 3.30 and the Debutante 35 minutes later. And it must be a bank holiday on Monday as the funfair has returned to Cartmel. It’s hard to keep up. *costly

10.12: A few notable non-runners at York already: 3:00 Kinross (4) 3:35 Alfred Boucher (15), Not So Sleepy (16) 4:45 Pearl Of Windsor (16) 10.07: I’ve never been as focused on wind as I have this week, and I’m not going to stop now. I checked the weather forecasts yesterday before taking a look at today’s cards, and I think it’s going to be another day of gusting crosswinds that might on occasion be helping at the runners’ backs, too. As a result, I’m thinking that horses relatively near the pace might be favoured. Going info below...

Going @yorkracecourse for Sky Bet Ebor Festival is Good to Firm, Good (in places). GoingStick: 7.3 on 24-08-2024 at 06:00 For weather forecast and live weather updates: https://t.co/eTGXYIwwsw pic.twitter.com/Y3qzqdMmB3 — turftrax (@TurfTrax) August 24, 2024

10.00: Good morning everyone, this is going to be busy isn’t it? Yesterday was all about overcoming adversity as Bradsell burned off his rivals to run out a ready (and well-backed) winner of the Nunthorpe, in the process becoming a poster boy for resilience following two very serious injuries earlier in his career. But today is all about stamina. Yes, I know there’s the Sky Bet Ebor over 1m6f, but the race planners must have had one glass of red wine too many when deciding on today’s fixtures, with Goodwood, Newmarket, the Curragh and York all competing for attention like clingy children pestering their parents for an ice cream. It’s almost ice cream weather today, though you might want to hold onto your cone tightly as the winds still bluster around this (sometimes) green and (occasionally) pleasant land. But, to be honest, the best place to be this Saturday is curled up on the sofa with the racing on the TV (7 races live on ITV) and the inane stream of consciousness that is this blog on another screen close by. I’m Nic Doggett, and you’ve erroneously clicked onto the Sporting Life live blog. Welcome.