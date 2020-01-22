Amateur darts players planning their quest to emulate the rise of Rob Cross for £8

It's that time of year again when amateur darts players around the UK can start to dream about emulating how Rob Cross began his rise to stardom.

Follow @ChrisHammer180 on Twitter Still working as an electrician back in February 2016, the Hastings man decided to make a 350-mile round trip to Norwich so he could take part in the Rileys Amateur Qualifiers for the PDC's prestigious UK Open - aka the 'FA Cup of Darts'. Like everybody else of mixed abilities that night, he paid a small entry fee of less than £10 (this year it's £8 at all venues and you get a free drink) before battling his way through to earn a spot at the ITV4-televised major, which takes place at the Butlin's Minehead Resort. On debut, he won three matches to set up his first meeting with Michael van Gerwen and what happened next went down in folklore as the Dutchman nailed a nine-dart finish inbetween of two 170 checkouts. Scroll down for more and this year's entry details

The @ClubRileys Amateur qualifiers for the UK Open begin this weekend.



Pay your £8 to enter just like @RobCross180 did four years ago and you could end up on the big stage against a player who throws two 170 checkouts & a nine-darter in three legs...pic.twitter.com/K5FtSHEw0p — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) January 22, 2020

Although Cross lost that match - who wouldn't have?! - it gave him invaluable experience and the motivation to join the PDC's Challenge Tour and by the end of the season he'd topped the Order of Merit to earn himself a full PDC Tour card for 2017 and 2018. A year on from that life-changing moment in Norwich he earned £250 prize money from his first event as a professional but it wasn't long before those cheques became a lot bigger as he won four Players Championship events and reached a major TV final at the European Championship, where he'd again lose to MVG in a thriller. We all know what happened next at the season-ending World Championship as he thrilled the crowds with a string of epic wins - not least the unforgettable triumph over MVG in the semi-finals - before crushing Phil Taylor's hopes of a fairytale ending to his career in the final.