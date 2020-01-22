Amateur darts players planning their quest to emulate the rise of Rob Cross for £8

It's that time of year again when amateur darts players around the UK can start to dream about emulating how Rob Cross began his rise to stardom.
Still working as an electrician back in February 2016, the Hastings man decided to make a 350-mile round trip to Norwich so he could take part in the Rileys Amateur Qualifiers for the PDC's prestigious UK Open - aka the 'FA Cup of Darts'.
Like everybody else of mixed abilities that night, he paid a small entry fee of less than £10 (this year it's £8 at all venues and you get a free drink) before battling his way through to earn a spot at the ITV4-televised major, which takes place at the Butlin's Minehead Resort.
On debut, he won three matches to set up his first meeting with Michael van Gerwen and what happened next went down in folklore as the Dutchman nailed a nine-dart finish inbetween of two 170 checkouts.
Although Cross lost that match - who wouldn't have?! - it gave him invaluable experience and the motivation to join the PDC's Challenge Tour and by the end of the season he'd topped the Order of Merit to earn himself a full PDC Tour card for 2017 and 2018.
A year on from that life-changing moment in Norwich he earned £250 prize money from his first event as a professional but it wasn't long before those cheques became a lot bigger as he won four Players Championship events and reached a major TV final at the European Championship, where he'd again lose to MVG in a thriller.
We all know what happened next at the season-ending World Championship as he thrilled the crowds with a string of epic wins - not least the unforgettable triumph over MVG in the semi-finals - before crushing Phil Taylor's hopes of a fairytale ending to his career in the final.
And after all that he pocketed a cool £400,000 as well as a well-deserved guaranteed qualification for the money-spinning Premier League, in which he'd reach the semi-finals as a debutant.
While he was unable to reach the same heights throughout the rest of 2018, he bounced back emphatically in 2019 by winning the prestigious World Matchplay as well as the European Championship while he was also runner-up in the Premier League and UK Open.
Since coming through those Rileys Qualifers in 2016, he's earned over £1.5million in prize money and that of course doesn't include his sponsorships and appearance fees in both exhibition events and lucrative invitationals. Here's how his PDC prize money breaks down season-by-season since that life-changing day...
- 2016: £3,000
- 2017: £625,750 (including 2018 World Champs)
- 2018: £343,500
- 2019: £595,750
- Total: £1,567,975
Fancy a similar route to the top of this highly lucrative sport?
A total of 16 players will win spots in March's UK Open at the Butlin's Minehead Resort, where they will compete alongside PDC's biggest names.
This year's Rileys Amateur Qualifiers, which are also open to PDPA Associate Members who failed to win a PDC Tour Card at Q School, begin on Saturday January 25 and run through to February 22 and will be held at their 'Dartzone' bars across the UK, with those in London Victoria, Norwich and Wolverhampton hosting two events each.
Entry, which closes 48 hours before each event, will cost £8 including a drink (£3.50 cashback in Greenock), with entry available online at www.rileys.co.uk/uk-open or by calling the Rileys Head Office on 01908 887 463 if paying with a debit/credit card.
Players can enter more than one tournament but they must pay the £8 entry fee each time - which will come with that free drink!
All matches will be the best of seven legs, except each final which is the best of nine. Play will commence at 1230 GMT for each qualifier, with registration from 0900-1130 GMT.
If you qualify for the Minehead major then you'll receive a Rileys shirt to wear during the UK Open, which begins on March 6.
2018 Coral UK Open - Rileys Amateur Qualifiers
- Saturday January 25 - London Victoria
- Saturday February 1 - Aberdeen
- Saturday February 1 - Chester
- Saturday February 1 - Norwich
- Saturday February 1 - Wolverhampton
- Saturday February 8 - Chorlton
- Saturday February 8 - Coventry
- Saturday February 15 - Nottingham
- Saturday February 15 - Sheffield
- Saturday February 15 - South Benfleet
- Sunday February 16 - Wolverhampton
- Saturday February 22 - Greenock
- Saturday February 22 - Harlow
- Saturday February 22 - Liverpool
- Saturday February 22 - Norwich
- Saturday February 22 - London Victoria
Full Terms & Conditions can be seen at www.rileys.co.uk/uk-open.