In this article, updated throughout the 2025/26 season, we look at how Sporting Life's This Week's Acca is performing, tracking every single selection.
The latest edition of This Week's Acca will always appear at this link.
Follow us on X | TikTok | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube
and wherever you get your podcasts.
🙌 August 9, 2025 - 10/1
- ✅ BOLTON vs Plymouth
- ✅ Wycombe vs STOCKPORT
- ✅ CREWE vs Accrington
August 2, 2025 - 14/1
- ❌ BLACKPOOL vs Stevenage
- ✅ DONCASTER vs Exeter
- ❌ BRISTOL ROVERS vs Harrogate
- ❌ BARNET vs Fleetwood
- LIVERPOOL top 2 finish
- IPSWICH promotion
- MILLWALL top half finish
- STOCKPORT top 6 finish
- MK DONS top 3 finish
- + BRISTOL ROVERS top 7 finish
More from Sporting Life
- Fixtures, results and live scores
- Home of This Week's Acca
- Football and other sports tips
- Download the Sporting Life app
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.