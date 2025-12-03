Enzo Maresca rotated his team in midweek and was punished by a poor Premier League defeat at Leeds. We can expect CHELSEA's best possible XI to face Bournemouth , who have taken just one point from their last five games, conceding 13 goals.

A couple of Sky Bet League Two sides are backed to progress from home ties in the FA Cup second round, with third-placed MK DONS facing mid-table fourth-tier club Oldham and rejuvenated CHELTENHAM taking on National North outfit Buxton.

MK have lost only once in 10 matches while Cheltenham have won four of five home matches since Steve Cotterill returned for a second spell as manager, including beating top-of-the-table Walsall and knocking out League One promotion chasers Bradford in the previous round.

ROCHDALE top the National League and have two games in hand. They have won 15 of 19 matches and kept an incredible 11 clean sheets. Southend may be seventh, but they have struggled against better sides, failing to beat any of the clubs currently in the top 10 (D4 L4).