Enzo Maresca rotated his team in midweek and was punished by a poor Premier League defeat at Leeds. We can expect CHELSEA's best possible XI to face Bournemouth, who have taken just one point from their last five games, conceding 13 goals.
A couple of Sky Bet League Two sides are backed to progress from home ties in the FA Cup second round, with third-placed MK DONS facing mid-table fourth-tier club Oldham and rejuvenated CHELTENHAM taking on National North outfit Buxton.
MK have lost only once in 10 matches while Cheltenham have won four of five home matches since Steve Cotterill returned for a second spell as manager, including beating top-of-the-table Walsall and knocking out League One promotion chasers Bradford in the previous round.
ROCHDALE top the National League and have two games in hand. They have won 15 of 19 matches and kept an incredible 11 clean sheets. Southend may be seventh, but they have struggled against better sides, failing to beat any of the clubs currently in the top 10 (D4 L4).
BARNSLEY have been curious this season, performing well against good footballing teams and struggling against more stubborn, well-organised opponents. An FA Cup trip to fellow League One club Peterborough should suit them, and at a big price they're worth backing.
Odds correct at 10:00 GMT (4/12/25)
More from Sporting Life
- Fixtures, results and live scores
- Home of This Week's Acca
- Football and other sports tips
- Download the Sporting Life app
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.