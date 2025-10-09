STOCKPORT have improved both in terms of results and according to underlying data in recent weeks (W2 D2) to climb to seventh in League One. Blackpool sacked Steve Bruce after a very poor start left them 23rd. With no new manager in place yet, they're worth opposing.

League Two leaders WALSALL look overpriced to win at struggling Crawley who currently sit only two places and two points outside the relegation zone. The Saddlers have won eight of their 11 league games this season and lost only once.

Eighth-placed CAMBRIDGE have started well and lost only one of their last six fourth-tier matches. Shrewsbury are in trouble both on and off the pitch, losing seven of 11 and taking just two points from five home matches.