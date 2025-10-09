Menu icon
this week's acca ollie norwood

Football accumulator tips: This Week's Acca from Sporting Life for Saturday 10/10/25

By This Week's Acca
Football
Thu October 09, 2025 · 2h ago
STOCKPORT have improved both in terms of results and according to underlying data in recent weeks (W2 D2) to climb to seventh in League One. Blackpool sacked Steve Bruce after a very poor start left them 23rd. With no new manager in place yet, they're worth opposing.

League Two leaders WALSALL look overpriced to win at struggling Crawley who currently sit only two places and two points outside the relegation zone. The Saddlers have won eight of their 11 league games this season and lost only once.

Eighth-placed CAMBRIDGE have started well and lost only one of their last six fourth-tier matches. Shrewsbury are in trouble both on and off the pitch, losing seven of 11 and taking just two points from five home matches.

BOLTON are eighth in League One thanks to strong home form, so far struggling to turn encouraging away performances into points (D4 L2). They sit top of the table according to expected points (xPoints) and a trip to 21st place Burton feels like the perfect chance to break their duck.

GRIMSBY may be a little unpredictable, but they rightly sit third in League Two. Colchester are 19th and have won only twice this term.

Odds correct at 1300 BST (09/10/25)

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

FOOTBALL TIPS