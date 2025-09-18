Chris Wilder has returned for a third spell as SHEFFIELD UNITED manager and we're backing him to start with a bang at home to Charlton. They may be bottom of the Championship but under Ruben Selles a good group of players, who showed some promise between both boxes in several games, simply fell apart in his final match to lose 5-0 at Ipswich. Wilder will strip things back to basics and get the Blades up and running immediately.

CARDIFF could hardly have started better under Brian Barry-Murphy. Top of League One (W5 D2) scoring 12 and conceding just twice, winning five from five at home (two in the Carabao Cup). Second-placed Bradford have adjusted to the third tier superbly but lost at Doncaster in their last away game, and drew at Peterborough and Northampton. Their start has been built on continuing last term's home form, which offset collecting just 23 points on the road.

Newport look set for a season of struggle in League Two, with five points from eight fixtures no surprise. They now welcome a GILLINGHAM team who have won five and drawn three games in the league this term and remain unbeaten in 19 matches under Gareth Ainsworth.

WALSALL seem to have shaken off last season's collapse in form, which was followed by play-off final heartbreak, by making a good start (W5 D1 L2). While it's been fine margin with eight goals scored and five conceded in eight games, defensively they've impressed. Tranmere are a solid fourth-tier team who should finish in lower mid-table, and that's where they are currently.