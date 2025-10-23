Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
football icon|
Football Scores & Fixtures Football Tips This Week's Acca League Tables Vidiprinter Super6 Tips
Sporting Life
Horse RacingFootballTipsGreyhoundsSportsFree Betsnew
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
football icon|
Football Scores & Fixtures Football Tips This Week's Acca League Tables Vidiprinter Super6 Tips
This Week's Acca - Nick Woltemade

Football accumulator tips: This Week's Acca from Sporting Life for Saturday October 25

By Sporting Life
Football
Thu October 23, 2025 · 1h ago
This Week's Acca - October 25
CLICK THE IMAGE to back our enhanced 16/1 accumulator!

Following on from Tuesday's 12/1 winner for Sporting Life Plus members who signed up for free, our This Week's Acca team are back with a 16/1 fourfold.

There's only two games at 3pm in the Premier League but both of those feature. The first of which is NEWCASTLE, backed for a home win over Fulham.

Eddie Howe's side have won three of their last four in front of their own supporters, the one game they didn't being the 2-1 loss to title-chasing Arsenal, while Fulham have been beaten in their last three away.

We're also siding with CHELSEA to get the better of Sunderland when they meet at Stamford Bridge.

Enzo Maresca's Blues have only lost twice at home this calendar year, with a rotated side smashing Ajax 5-1 in midweek Champions League action.

Into the Sky Bet Championship where OXFORD are backed to beat Sheffield Wednesday when they travel to Hillsborough.

The team have often opposed Wednesday in home games given ongoing protests against the ownership and the Owls have only managed to net one goal across six league outings in front of near enough empty stands - a goal difference standing at -14.

Finally, we're taking GRIMSBY as they travel to Crewe. The Mariners sit fourth in the Sky Bet League Two table.

Crewe have lost three of their last four in front of the own supporters while Grimsby have been beaten just once on the road.

This Week's Acca - Longer - October 25
CLICK THE IMAGE to back our enhanced 50/1 accumulator!

And as we like to do, we also have a longer-priced accumulator but with only one added extra this time around.

LINCOLN travel to Leyton Orient and some of the team believe that Orient are worth opposing - they've lost four of their last five league outings.

The Imps, meanwhile, are unbeaten in their last six away in all competitions with five of those ending in victory.

Odds correct at 1225 BST (23/10/25)

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Join for Free
Image of stables faded in a gold gradientGet exclusive Willie Mullins insight, plus access to premium articles, expert tips and Timeform data, plus more...
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

FOOTBALL TIPS