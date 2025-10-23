Following on from Tuesday's 12/1 winner for Sporting Life Plus members who signed up for free, our This Week's Acca team are back with a 16/1 fourfold.
There's only two games at 3pm in the Premier League but both of those feature. The first of which is NEWCASTLE, backed for a home win over Fulham.
Eddie Howe's side have won three of their last four in front of their own supporters, the one game they didn't being the 2-1 loss to title-chasing Arsenal, while Fulham have been beaten in their last three away.
We're also siding with CHELSEA to get the better of Sunderland when they meet at Stamford Bridge.
Enzo Maresca's Blues have only lost twice at home this calendar year, with a rotated side smashing Ajax 5-1 in midweek Champions League action.
Into the Sky Bet Championship where OXFORD are backed to beat Sheffield Wednesday when they travel to Hillsborough.
The team have often opposed Wednesday in home games given ongoing protests against the ownership and the Owls have only managed to net one goal across six league outings in front of near enough empty stands - a goal difference standing at -14.
Finally, we're taking GRIMSBY as they travel to Crewe. The Mariners sit fourth in the Sky Bet League Two table.
Crewe have lost three of their last four in front of the own supporters while Grimsby have been beaten just once on the road.
And as we like to do, we also have a longer-priced accumulator but with only one added extra this time around.
LINCOLN travel to Leyton Orient and some of the team believe that Orient are worth opposing - they've lost four of their last five league outings.
The Imps, meanwhile, are unbeaten in their last six away in all competitions with five of those ending in victory.
