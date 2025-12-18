BRIGHTON's recent 4-3 defeat by Aston Villa was their first home loss of the season. No Premier League club has been hit as hard by AFCON as Sunderland, who start life without six players by looking to improve away form that has seen them lose at Fulham, Burnley, Manchester United and Manchester City already.

BOURNEMOUTH may be seven matches without a win but there has been plenty of encouragement during that time, none more so than in their last two matches - draws with Chelsea and Manchester United. Burnley have lost seven straight and 10 in 12; they look destined for an immediate return to the Championship.

STOCKPORT are still in League One's top six despite inconsistent form lately. They won their last away game at Doncaster and now face Mansfield, whose point at struggling Wimbledon last time out ended a four-game losing streak. The Stags' poor form is longstanding - it's four wins form 20 in all competitions.

Sky Bet League Two promotion chasers SWINDON have lost just one in 10 in all competitions, winning seven. Relegation-battling Crawley are winless in six, winning only twice in 15 matches.