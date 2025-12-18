BRIGHTON's recent 4-3 defeat by Aston Villa was their first home loss of the season. No Premier League club has been hit as hard by AFCON as Sunderland, who start life without six players by looking to improve away form that has seen them lose at Fulham, Burnley, Manchester United and Manchester City already.
BOURNEMOUTH may be seven matches without a win but there has been plenty of encouragement during that time, none more so than in their last two matches - draws with Chelsea and Manchester United. Burnley have lost seven straight and 10 in 12; they look destined for an immediate return to the Championship.
STOCKPORT are still in League One's top six despite inconsistent form lately. They won their last away game at Doncaster and now face Mansfield, whose point at struggling Wimbledon last time out ended a four-game losing streak. The Stags' poor form is longstanding - it's four wins form 20 in all competitions.
Sky Bet League Two promotion chasers SWINDON have lost just one in 10 in all competitions, winning seven. Relegation-battling Crawley are winless in six, winning only twice in 15 matches.
PETERBOROUGH are like a new team under Luke Williams both in terms of results (W4 L2 in League One) and underlying data, and look a huge price to win at bottom club Port Vale whose last league win came in September.
COLCHESTER are edging their way up League Two, primarily through their home form (W4 D1 L1 last six). Newport remain rock bottom, on a nine-match winless streak in all competitions.
Odds correct at 14:00 GMT (18/12/25)
More from Sporting Life
- Fixtures, results and live scores
- Home of This Week's Acca
- Football and other sports tips
- Download the Sporting Life app
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.