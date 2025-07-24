LIVERPOOL were streets clear in the Premier League last season, with the second half of the campaign something of a damp squib as a result. Arne Slot’s squad has been heavily strengthened this summer, making back-to-back titles for the first time since 1984 a distinct possibility; it would be a huge shock were they not to finish in the TOP TWO.

It never really looked like anyone other than the three promoted clubs would be relegated from the top flight last term, but IPSWICH did themselves justice with some encouraging performances right to the bitter end. Having kept most of their squad together and kept hold of Kieran McKenna, they are a good bet TO BE PROMOTED at the first time of asking.

MILLWALL narrowly missed out on a place in the Sky Bet Championship play-offs after Alex Neil oversaw an upturn in form following his appointment at the turn of the year. The Lions have secured a TOP HALF finish in six of their eight campaigns since returning to the second tier and look well set to do so again, with a play-off push by no means out of the question.