LIVERPOOL were streets clear in the Premier League last season, with the second half of the campaign something of a damp squib as a result. Arne Slot’s squad has been heavily strengthened this summer, making back-to-back titles for the first time since 1984 a distinct possibility; it would be a huge shock were they not to finish in the TOP TWO.
It never really looked like anyone other than the three promoted clubs would be relegated from the top flight last term, but IPSWICH did themselves justice with some encouraging performances right to the bitter end. Having kept most of their squad together and kept hold of Kieran McKenna, they are a good bet TO BE PROMOTED at the first time of asking.
MILLWALL narrowly missed out on a place in the Sky Bet Championship play-offs after Alex Neil oversaw an upturn in form following his appointment at the turn of the year. The Lions have secured a TOP HALF finish in six of their eight campaigns since returning to the second tier and look well set to do so again, with a play-off push by no means out of the question.
STOCKPORT were very unfortunate not to be promoted from League One last season, taking 87 points in their first season at the level before losing a play-off semi-final to Leyton Orient on penalties having dominated the tie. With question marks surrounding so many clubs in the third tier, the consistency of Dave Challinor to deliver a TOP SIX finish should be backed.
This is MK DONS’ first full season since being taken over by a Kuwait-based consortium and their April appointment of proven promotion winner Paul Warne signalled their intention to get out of League Two as quickly as possible. Warne has been well backed with quality signings, making it hard to imagine his team are not in the TOP THREE in May.
Darrell Clarke’s return to BRISTOL ROVERS is a good fit and good timing for both after Clarke was sacked by Barnsley and the Gas were relegated from League One last term. Having won back-to-back promotions during his last spell with Rovers, and since taken Port Vale out of the bottom division too, a TOP SEVEN finish will be the bare minimum aim at The Mem.
