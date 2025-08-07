CLICK THE IMAGE to back our enhanced 10/1 accumulator!

The Championship may be returning but focus remains on League One and League Two as three teams are picked out for success at 10/1 on Saturday. Two of those come from the third tier, where STOCKPORT are backed to secure their second victory of the campaign when they travel to Wycombe. Dave Challinor's side opened their campaign with a 2-0 win over another promotion hopeful in Bolton, while Wycombe were beaten at Bradford and demonstrated issues with playing the top sides under Mike Dodds' guidance last season.

BOLTON may have lost that contest but they put in a strong first-half performance which shouldn't leave their supporters feeling too deflated. They will be looking for their first points of the season against Plymouth. Argyle were beaten 3-1 at home by Barnsley last weekend and it appears they may need a bit more time before this side starts to gel together. Our one pick from League Two comes in the form of CREWE who host an Accrington side expecting to be battling against relegation this season. The 3-1 win over Salford last time out saw them post the most shots and shots on target of all teams who featured across the two leagues, while their expected goals (xG) total of 3.94 was also considerably higher than the next-best.

Our longer acca includes two away sides, the first of which are GRIMSBY, who earned big praise on Monday's episode of This Week's EFL. The Mariners secured a convincing 3-0 win over Crawley to kick off their season and should be full of confidence as they travel to a Harrogate side who may well struggle throughout the campaign. And finally, we're siding with one of the title frontrunners in CHESTERFIELD. They were successful in their opening contest of the campaign, beating Barrow 1-0 in front of their own supporters. Cheltenham lost on the road to Cambridge and struggled to create opportunities to find a way back into the contest.