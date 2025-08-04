What is the This Week's EFL podcast?

This season sees a brand new weekly EFL podcast from Sporting Life and the team behind our Thursday show, This Week's Acca.

A combination of Tom Carnduff, Joe Townsend, Jake Osgathorpe, Jimmy ‘The Punt’ Cantrill and Gab Sutton will be spending their weekends up and down the country, at EFL grounds from Exeter to Middlesbrough, so we thought why not get some of the lads together every Monday to pick through the latest action for an EFL podcast, highlighting what they spotted and any "in case you missed it" moments.

Opening weekend saw Tom dispatched to Grimsby, arriving home with an inflatable haddock, via chance encounters with a club owner and a couple of EFL players who shared the same train home; perfect podcast material.

Welcome to This Week's EFL podcast!