BLACKPOOL have strengthened this summer as they look to build on the impact made by Steve Bruce - his record equates to 77 points for a full season, almost enough to have made the League One top six last season. Stevenage may have finished in mid-table but they won just four of their final 19 games, all against the now-relegated teams. An 11-match unbeaten run and one defeat in their final 15 fixtures clinched the League Two title for DONCASTER, who'll be confident of starting with a win against an Exeter side tipped to struggle; they were one of the biggest over-performers in the third tier last term, finishing 16th but sitting 22nd in the xG-based performance table.

BRISTOL ROVERS have Darrell Clarke, who masterminded successive promotions a decade ago, back in charge and optimism is high that he can lead them straight back to League One. Harrogate's ambitions will be avoiding the drop into non-league, and they could hardly have wished for a trickier start. BARNET were imperious at home (W18 D5 L0, scored 58, conceded 15) last season as they won the National League with 102 points and look a serious threat to challenge for the top seven in their first campaign back in the EFL. Pete Wild did well at Fleetwood last season after taking over at New Year, but this is a very tough opening fixture.

