BLACKPOOL have strengthened this summer as they look to build on the impact made by Steve Bruce - his record equates to 77 points for a full season, almost enough to have made the League One top six last season. Stevenage may have finished in mid-table but they won just four of their final 19 games, all against the now-relegated teams.
An 11-match unbeaten run and one defeat in their final 15 fixtures clinched the League Two title for DONCASTER, who'll be confident of starting with a win against an Exeter side tipped to struggle; they were one of the biggest over-performers in the third tier last term, finishing 16th but sitting 22nd in the xG-based performance table.
BRISTOL ROVERS have Darrell Clarke, who masterminded successive promotions a decade ago, back in charge and optimism is high that he can lead them straight back to League One. Harrogate's ambitions will be avoiding the drop into non-league, and they could hardly have wished for a trickier start.
BARNET were imperious at home (W18 D5 L0, scored 58, conceded 15) last season as they won the National League with 102 points and look a serious threat to challenge for the top seven in their first campaign back in the EFL. Pete Wild did well at Fleetwood last season after taking over at New Year, but this is a very tough opening fixture.
HUDDERSFIELD have spent big this summer and under new manager Lee Grant look likely to be in the race for the League One title. Leyton Orient, meanwhile, have seen the side built by Richie Wellens that narrowly lost last season's play-off final decimated, with only a handful of those players remaining at the club.
Having appointed Paul Warne, the expectation at MK DONS is that they win League Two; their summer recruitment backs that up. Oldham are back in the EFL after three years away. Last season they took a remarkable 29 points fewer than fellow newly-promoted club Barnet, so bridging the gap against arguably the strongest side in the division is asking a lot.
Odds correct at 1700 BST (30/07/25)
More from Sporting Life
- Fixtures, results and live scores
- Home of This Week's Acca
- Football and other sports tips
- Download the Sporting Life app
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.