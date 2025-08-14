The Premier League may be starting but after last week's 10/1 winner, This Week's Acca sticks to its happy hunting ground of League One and League Two to build three accas between 15 and 70/1.

A young CARDIFF team have made an encouraging start under new manager Brian Barry-Murphy, showing resilience to fight back and beat Peterborough on League One's opening weekend, digging in to draw at Port Vale last week and progressing in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday. Rotherham, meanwhile, were fortunate to hold on at home to 10-man Vale in their opener and have since failed to score against Stevenage and League Two club Salford, losing 1-0 to the former and on penalties to the latter after a goalless draw. Sticking with the third tier, and HUDDERSFIELD and Blackpool have experienced starkly contrasting starts. The Terriers are flying under new boss Lee Grant, with wins over Leyton Orient and Reading followed by the scalp of Leicester in the Carabao Cup.

Steve Bruce's Tangerines have lost to Stevenage, Exeter and Port Vale, conceding eight goals on the way. CREWE have made a great start to the League Two season with comfortable wins over Salford and Accrington. Crawley have conceded eight goals in all competitions, losing all three matches. MK DONS are yet to conceded a league goal since Paul Warne arrived as manager late last season, with their 2-0 win at Barrow a sixth clean sheet in a row. Cheltenham have lost both their League Two games and haven't kept their opponents out in 17 league matches.

MILLWALL have picked up where they left off last season to win both games and extend their run to nine victories from 13 fixtures - three of those four defeats were against the sides who have since been promoted to the Premier League. Middlesbrough started life under Rob Edwards with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Swansea, but capitulated to lose 4-0 at home to Doncaster in midweek.

