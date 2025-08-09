Followers of This Week’s Acca didn’t have to wait long for the first winner of the campaign, with the team’s 10/1 treble landing on just the second weekend of the season.
Despite the Championship getting under way, focus remained on League One and League Two with three sides backed to deliver, two of which were at home.
Crewe, who hosted Accrington, didn’t provide any cause for concern as they held a 2-0 lead at half-time, and it could have been more based on their level of performance.
And they were closely followed by Stockport, who doubled their 1-0 advantage at the break just minutes into the second-half of their trip to Wycombe.
At that point, attention shifted to Bolton, already holding a 1-0 lead over Plymouth. As the clock hit the hour mark, Mason Burstow made it 2-0.
And with Wycombe then missing a penalty around the same time, all teams involved found themselves in comfortable positions.
But we were made to sweat when Wycombe did finally pull one back through Jamie Mullins 15 minutes from time.
Stockport held on to win 2-1 though, which kicked things off for the This Week’s Acca team which delivered +46.5pts profit last season, with +45pts coming in the campaign prior.
The bonus 50/1 fivefold, which included backing Chesterfield to win at Cheltenham and Grimsby to win at Harrogate, only missed out by one goal with the Spirerites winning 2-0 and the Mariners letting the acca down by drawing 3-3 in North Yorkshire.
