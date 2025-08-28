Our This Week's Acca team have settled on four sides for success this weekend, with all three EFL divisions involved, enhanced to 13/1 with Sky Bet.
Two of those come from the Sky Bet Championship, where MILLWALL are fancied to get the better of Wrexham when they meet at the Den.
Wrexham's season so far has been one of defensive struggle. They've conceded the second-highest expected goals against (xGA) figure in the entire EFL yet they've played two games fewer than those in League One and League Two.
Elsewhere, SOUTHAMPTON haven't hit the ground running as expected but they have a chance of victory when they travel to Watford this weekend.
Will Still's side beat Norwich 3-0 in their Carabao Cup meeting last time out while Watford have found issues in creating chances across the opening weeks.
Into Sky Bet League One and LEYTON ORIENT are another home side fancied when they welcome Northampton.
Orient need a reaction after a surprise 4-1 thrashing to Mansfield last time out, but they've beaten a Wigan side who have started well, drew with Stockport and secured a win away at Plymouth i the games prior.
Northampton, meanwhile, are averaging just 0.78 expected goals (xG) created per game so far.
Finally, we're into Sky Bet League Two and BROMLEY have started the season in great fashion, something they'll hope will continue when they welcome Harrogate.
The hosts boast the fourth-highest xG figure in the EFL at this stage, something which shows how creative they've been, while Harrogate have allowed the fifth-most xGA.
Two others are added for our longer accumulator.
After a tricky start, BARNET could be acclimatising to life in the fourth tier, putting them in a potentially good position when they welcome Colchester.
Victories over Cheltenham and Swindon followed defeats against Walsall, Bromley and Fleetwood - perhaps they were just victims of a tough schedule as they begin to flex their muscles in the EFL.
Finally, HUDDERSFIELD are backed to get the better of Barnsley on their trip to Oakwell.
The Terriers sit second in the table with four wins from five, and while Barnsley have also started the season well, they've allowed the sixth-highest quality of chances in League One according to the xGA data.
