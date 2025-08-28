Our This Week's Acca team have settled on four sides for success this weekend, with all three EFL divisions involved, enhanced to 13/1 with Sky Bet.

Two of those come from the Sky Bet Championship, where MILLWALL are fancied to get the better of Wrexham when they meet at the Den.

Wrexham's season so far has been one of defensive struggle. They've conceded the second-highest expected goals against (xGA) figure in the entire EFL yet they've played two games fewer than those in League One and League Two.

Elsewhere, SOUTHAMPTON haven't hit the ground running as expected but they have a chance of victory when they travel to Watford this weekend.

Will Still's side beat Norwich 3-0 in their Carabao Cup meeting last time out while Watford have found issues in creating chances across the opening weeks.