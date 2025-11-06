BOLTON have won seven straight home games in all competitions to climb to seventh in the League One table. Port Vale have slipped in to the relegation zone after taking just two points from their last four league games, scoring only once.

Four successive wins in a seven-match unbeaten run (W5 D2) has moved STOCKPORT to the top of League One. Luton needed a stoppage-time goal to beat non-league Forest Green 4-3 in the FA Cup, further evidence of the job facing new boss Jack Wilshere.

Relegation-battling Burton have picked up lately (W3 D2 L1) but a trip to second-tier surprise package BRADFORD is as tough they come. The Bantams are W22 D6 L2 at home since the start of last season, winning five and drawing twice at Valley Parade this term.

CHESTERFIELD are firmly in League Two promotion contention and remain unbeaten at home (W4 D3). Accrington are only a point above the relegation zone and have lost five of their seven away fixtures, winning just once.