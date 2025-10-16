Our This Week's Acca team are backing four odds-on home favourites this weekend, making the accumulator up to an enhanced 15/2.
Two of those come from the Sky Bet Championship, where COVENTRY are backed to continue their incredible start when they host Blackburn.
Frank Lampard's side are scoring at an exceptional rate. Should they continue on current averages, they'll break the record for most goals scored in a Football League season (they're on course for 138 - Peterborough of 1960/61 hold the record with 134).
BIRMINGHAM may not have had the start to the season they'd have hoped for but at home they are unbeaten (two wins, two draws). That hopefully puts them in a good spot as they welcome Hull.
The Tigers are yet to win in four away and the underlying data shows struggle. They are 22nd for expected goal difference (xGD) with the Blues up in fifth.
Into League One then and STOCKPORT delivered for us last week, with the same asked of them as they face Exeter.
The home side are unbeaten in their last five in the league with three of their previous four ending in victory. In Exeter, they are welcoming a side who sit 22nd in the five-game form charts.
Our final game comes from League Two. MK DONS have started to hit really good form and Saturday sees them welcoming Crewe.
Paul Warne's men have won their last three in the league, whereas Crewe have managed just two wins from their last eight, five of which have been defeats.
For our longer list, we are taking what feels like a rare trip to the Premier League. MANCHESTER CITY have been a force at home under Pep Guardiola and they are backed for success against Everton.
The Toffees have been good under David Moyes' guidance but influential winger Jack Grealish is ineligible to face his parent club, making an already difficult task even tougher.
Finally, we head back to England's fourth tier with SWINDON backed for success against Accrington.
Stanley were beaten by fellow strugglers Newport last time out. Ian Holloway's Swindon sit second in the table - four of their six on the road ending in victory.
Odds correct at 1345 BST (16/10/25)
