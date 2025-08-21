We're taking a trip into the Championship to kick things off, where WEST BROM are backed to get the better of Portsmouth when they welcome them to the Hawthorns.

The Baggies have began life under Ryan Mason with back-to-back league wins, while Portsmouth were the division's second-worst travellers last season with just 14 points returned from a possible 69 (a 20% return rate).

Elsewhere, Sheffield Wednesday's problems are well known and we'll be backing their on-pitch struggles to continue when they travel to WREXHAM.

Phil Parkinson's side lost just twice at home last season as they were promoted from League One and they'll know it's a big missed opportunity for the first win of the season if they fail to secure maximum returns against the Owls.