Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
Sporting Life
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
This Week's Acca - August 23

Football accumulator tips: This Week's Acca from Sporting Life for Saturday 23 August

By Sporting Life
Football
Thu August 21, 2025 · 5h ago
This Week's Acca - August 23
CLICK THE IMAGE to back our 10/1 accumulator!

We're taking a trip into the Championship to kick things off, where WEST BROM are backed to get the better of Portsmouth when they welcome them to the Hawthorns.

The Baggies have began life under Ryan Mason with back-to-back league wins, while Portsmouth were the division's second-worst travellers last season with just 14 points returned from a possible 69 (a 20% return rate).

Elsewhere, Sheffield Wednesday's problems are well known and we'll be backing their on-pitch struggles to continue when they travel to WREXHAM.

Phil Parkinson's side lost just twice at home last season as they were promoted from League One and they'll know it's a big missed opportunity for the first win of the season if they fail to secure maximum returns against the Owls.

Into League One and we're willing to give HUDDERSFIELD another chance this week, even if they do host a Stevenage side who have won all four games.

The visitors have had a kind enough schedule, facing Port Vale, Northampton, Rotherham and Blackpool. The Terriers have won both home games and kept clean sheets.

Our fourth pick comes from League Two where we're siding with SWINDON to get the better of an awful Shrewsbury side. Salop's start to the season has been a disaster.

They opening day 0-0 draw with Bromley their only point of the campaign, with trips to Notts County and Tranmere seeing them conceding four in each.

This Week's Acca - August 23
CLICK THE IMAGE to back our longer 45/1 accumulator!

For the longer accumulator, Jimmy and Jake fancied backing MILLWALL for success when they travel to Sheffield United.

The Blades have lost all three games across all competitions this season and don't quite have a squad capable of competing at the top-end this season.

Odds correct at 1515 BST (21/08/25)

