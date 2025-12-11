COVENTRY suffered their first blip of what has been an outstanding season by losing at Ipswich and drawing at Preston in midweek, but back at home (W7 D2 L0) we can expect the Championship leaders to beat a solid but unspectacular Bristol City team.

Only Coventry have a better home record than BIRMINGHAM in the second tier. Blues have won their last four games at St Andrew's, scoring 14 goals in the process. Charlton have conceded the same number of times during a run of five successive defeats.

MILLWALL have charged up to third by losing just three times since August and turning The Den back into a fortress (W5 D1 of six). Hull may be sixth, but according to expected goals data rank as the third-worst team in the division. In terms of actual goals, only Sheffield Wednesday have conceded more than their 34 in 20 games.

After being on the wrong side of fine margins early in the season BOLTON have edged within three points of League One's top two after a six-match unbeaten run (W4 D2). They also have the best home record in the division; an ominous task for 20th-placed Exeter.

Four straight wins has moved CARDIFF four points clear in the third tier. Doncaster's only win in 12 league games was over relegation-battling Peterborough.