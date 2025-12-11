Having missed out by a goal on back-to-back weekends, and by one result on three successive Saturdays, our This Week's Acca team go again at 14/1 and 33s.
COVENTRY suffered their first blip of what has been an outstanding season by losing at Ipswich and drawing at Preston in midweek, but back at home (W7 D2 L0) we can expect the Championship leaders to beat a solid but unspectacular Bristol City team.
Only Coventry have a better home record than BIRMINGHAM in the second tier. Blues have won their last four games at St Andrew's, scoring 14 goals in the process. Charlton have conceded the same number of times during a run of five successive defeats.
MILLWALL have charged up to third by losing just three times since August and turning The Den back into a fortress (W5 D1 of six). Hull may be sixth, but according to expected goals data rank as the third-worst team in the division. In terms of actual goals, only Sheffield Wednesday have conceded more than their 34 in 20 games.
After being on the wrong side of fine margins early in the season BOLTON have edged within three points of League One's top two after a six-match unbeaten run (W4 D2). They also have the best home record in the division; an ominous task for 20th-placed Exeter.
Four straight wins has moved CARDIFF four points clear in the third tier. Doncaster's only win in 12 league games was over relegation-battling Peterborough.
Fourth-placed STOCKPORT have bounced back from losing successive games to take four points from their last two matches. The data looks to finally be catching up with Stevenage (sixth in actual table, 17th in xG table) who have taken six points from their last seven matches, losing three.
Odds correct at 1400 GMT (11/12/25)
More from Sporting Life
- Fixtures, results and live scores
- Home of This Week's Acca
- Football and other sports tips
- Download the Sporting Life app
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.