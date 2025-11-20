Third-placed STOKE are fancied at a big price to beat struggling Leicester, whose manager Marti Cifuentes is coming under increasing pressure having only won twice since August. Mark Robins, on the other hand, has the Potters finally mounting a promotion push after seven forgettable Championship seasons.

BROMLEY have charged into the top seven thanks to four wins from five matches, all coming against either in-form or strong League Two opponents. Salford's poor away form has prevented them gaining consistent momentum, losing three of four and four of their last six on the road.

YORK have won four successive National League matches, scoring four times on each occasion, with their only loss in 10 an undeserved 3-2 stoppage-time defeat at League One club Barnsley in the FA Cup third round. Brackley, in their first ever season in the fifth tier, have lost three in a row and won just once in 10.