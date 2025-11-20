Third-placed STOKE are fancied at a big price to beat struggling Leicester, whose manager Marti Cifuentes is coming under increasing pressure having only won twice since August. Mark Robins, on the other hand, has the Potters finally mounting a promotion push after seven forgettable Championship seasons.
BROMLEY have charged into the top seven thanks to four wins from five matches, all coming against either in-form or strong League Two opponents. Salford's poor away form has prevented them gaining consistent momentum, losing three of four and four of their last six on the road.
YORK have won four successive National League matches, scoring four times on each occasion, with their only loss in 10 an undeserved 3-2 stoppage-time defeat at League One club Barnsley in the FA Cup third round. Brackley, in their first ever season in the fifth tier, have lost three in a row and won just once in 10.
BIRMINGHAM sit 11th in the actual table but third according to expected points (xP) - their performances were finally rewarded in their last two home games with successive 4-0 wins. This may be Norwich's first game under new boss Philippe Clement but nine points and 10 defeats from 15 matches speaks for itself.
SCUNTHORPE have won each of their last five games in front of their own supporters, scoring 3+ goals in three of those. Braintree have lost four of their last five on the road, with a 1-1 draw against fellow strugglers Aldershot the only point they’ve gained in that run.
Odds correct at 1430 GMT (20/11/25)
More from Sporting Life
- Fixtures, results and live scores
- Home of This Week's Acca
- Football and other sports tips
- Download the Sporting Life app
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.