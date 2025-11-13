It may be the international break but that's allowed our This Week's Acca team to look elsewhere, with the National League in focus at 10/1.

There's a clear divide at the top end of the National League table. Three points separates first and sixth, with then seven points the gap down to seventh.

The side at the top of the pile is CARLISLE and they kick things off for us as they host Eastleigh.

Mark Hughes' side have been strong this season apart from a blip for a week in September and against bottom-half teams, they have won six, drawn two and lost once.

Eastleigh, meanwhile, have lost in away games at Boreham Wood and Forest Green while York also beat them at home.

We'll pick up with BOREHAM WOOD who host Tamworth. The visitors sit in 11th and have failed to beat anyone currently above them. In fact, four games against the current top seven have ended in defeat with the opposition scoring at least twice in each.

The Wood have played 11 games against those currently 13th or lower and have won every single one. They seem to have little issue against those further down the table.

The final one from England's fifth tier is FOREST GREEN as they welcome Gateshead - an outfit who have been beaten 4-0 in away games at Rochdale and York.

They've also lost three of the other four games against other sides currently in the top ten. Forest Green's only home loss came against table-topping Carlisle.

There are a couple of Sky Bet EFL clubs who make the cut, with League One promotion chasers LINCOLN backed to make it five wins from eight at home this season by beating a Doncaster side who've taken just two points since early September (D2 L6).

NOTTS COUNTY round us off as they go into their League Two meeting with Harrogate, who are on a five-match losing streak, having won five and drawn one of their last six home games.