The Sky Bet Championship is the main focus for This Week's Acca with three of the four Saturday picks coming from England's second tier, with runaway leaders COVENTRY the first of those.

Frank Lampard's side remain on pace for a record points tally after 17 games and are scoring for fun; that should mean trouble for a Charlton side who have conceded eight first-half goals in their previous two games and lost three in a row.

After a slow start WREXHAM have adjusted well to the Championship. Unbeaten in seven, one defeat in 12 and four straight home wins has moved them within two points of the play-offs. Blackburn boss Valerien Ismael was on the edge of the sack a month ago but was saved by three straight wins. Two defeats in their last three is a return to Rovers' usual level: mid-table fodder.

The future may be a bit brighter for Sheffield Wednesday but on the pitch things are showing no signs of improvement - they're already 20 points adrift of safety. Visitors PRESTON will therefore want to claim the regular three points which are on offer at Hillsborough as they look to get their promotion push back on track.

In League One, LINCOLN have top spot in their sights as they welcome bottom club Port Vale, whose run of form has been exactly as the table suggests. The Imps have lost just once at home this season whereas their opponents have lost each of their last four league games to nil.