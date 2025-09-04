With no Premier League or Championship matches and a reduced fixture list in the bottom two tiers because of the international break, there were 18 remaining EFL fixtures to pick from at 3pm on Saturday with four League One teams picked out for success at 20/1.

CLICK HERE to back our 20/1 acca!

Promotion-chasing HUDDERSFIELD have won all three home matches to nil under new boss Lee Grant, scoring six times in total. Peterborough are bottom of the table with one point from six matches and a goal difference of -9. BOLTON may have only won once so far (W1 D4 L1) but they have been unfortunate, sitting top of League One according to expected points (xP) despite having a particularly tough schedule. Wimbledon have adjusted well to life in the third tier but against a defence allowing just 0.55 xGA per game this will be a tough trip.

Plymouth haven't adapted since losing manager Miron Muslic after relegation, losing five of Tom Cleverley's first six games. Consistent STOCKPORT have unspectacularly ground out 11 points already; not the kind of opponent Argyle would want to face right now. Since starting with two defeats MANSFIELD have won three and drawn one to build on some encouraging signs towards the end of last season. Wycombe's start (W0 D2 L4) has continued a worrying downward trend under Mike Dodds who has now taken just 33 points from 29 matches in charge.

CLICK HERE to back our 50/1 acca!