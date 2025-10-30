FULHAM may have lost their last four but it's been a tough run away to in-form Newcastle, Bournemouth and Aston Villa and at home to Arsenal. They've beaten Brentford and Leeds and drawn with Manchester United at Craven Cottage this term, and should have too much for rock-bottom Wolves.

Vitor Pereira's men have only two points and have lost 10 and drawn three of their last 13 Premier League games.

MILLWALL are on a four-game winning run and only runaway leaders Coventry have taken more points per game away from home in the Championship this season. The Lions are unbeaten on their travels (W3 D2) while Oxford have won only once at the Kassam (W1 D2 L2).

CHARLTON have only lost once at home in all competitions since December, an incredible W19 D4 L1 record. It was the foundation of their promotion push and has provided the momentum to climb to sixth in the second tier.

Swansea are a solid enough team, but at the prices and given the Addicks' home form, we should back the hosts.