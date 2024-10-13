World Grand Prix 2024 final: Luke Humphries v Mike De Decker darts predictions, betting tips, odds, statistics, H2H record & Sky Sports TV time

Luke Humphries and Mike De Decker collide in Sunday night's Boylesports World Grand Prix final in Leicester so check out our preview with statistics, routes to the final, head-to-head records and tips.

Luke Humphries (1/6) v Mike De Decker (7/2) TV Coverage & start time: Sky Sports, 2000 BST Sunday October 13

Sky Sports, 2000 BST Sunday October 13 Format: Best of 11 sets. All Sets are the best of five legs. All legs must begin and end with a double, meaning that a player must hit a double before he can begin scoring in each leg.

Routes to the World Grand Prix final LUKE HUMPHRIES R1: 2-1 v Stephen Bunting (0-3, 3-2, 3-1)

Average: 89.87

180s: 2

100+ Checkouts (Highest): 1 (118)

Checkout %: 33.33%

(0-3, 3-2, 3-1) 89.87 2 1 (118) 33.33% R2: 3-1 v Ricardo Pietreczko (3-0, 1-3, 3-1, 3-1)

Average: 92.01

180s: 3

100+ Checkouts (Highest): 2 (130)

Checkout %: 45.5%

(3-0, 1-3, 3-1, 3-1) 92.01 3 2 (130) 45.5% QF: 3-1 v Jonny Clayton (3-1, 1-3, 3-2, 3-2)

Average: 86.6

180s: 5

100+ Checkouts (Highest): 1 (146)

Checkout %: 29.4%

(3-1, 1-3, 3-2, 3-2) 86.6 5 1 (146) 29.4% SF: 5-0 v Ryan Joyce (3-0, 3-2, 3-1, 3-0, 3-0)

Average: 100.3

180s: 8

100+ Checkouts (Highest): 4 (146)

Checkout %: 60.0% (14/53) Luke Humphries could so easily have crashed out in the first round when Stephen Bunting earned himself a match dart for a straight sets victory. However, the Bullet missed his shot at double 16 (much to my annoyance having backed Bunting for the title!) and ever since then Cool Hand has pretty much blitzed his way to a second World Grand Prix final in a row. Jonny Clayton gave Humphries a few concerns as he struggled to produce his best but his performance against Ryan Joyce would have been too good for anyone on planet darts right now. In fact you'd have had to bring back peak Phil Taylor and prime Michael van Gerwen from the past to have given him a game as they are the only two players to have ever averaged over 100 in a best of nine set double start match. Humphries is now in a sixth successive TV ranking final dating back to the 2023 World Grand Prix final - a feat which has also only ever been managed by MVG and Taylor. MIKE DE DECKER R1: 2-1 v Damon Heta (3-2, 1-3, 3-2)

Average: 92.01

180s: 3

100+ Checkouts (Highest): 2 (150)

Checkout %: 46.7%

(3-2, 1-3, 3-2) 92.01 3 2 (150) 46.7% R2: 3-0 v Gary Anderson (3-0, 3-2, 3-2)

Average: 95.74

180s: 4

100+ Checkouts (Highest): 2 (160)

Checkout %: 60.0%

(3-0, 3-2, 3-2) 95.74 4 2 (160) 60.0% QF: 3-0 v James Wade (3-2, 3-2, 3-2)

Average: 91.64

180s: 2

100+ Checkouts (Highest): 1 (146)

Checkout %: 50.0%

(3-2, 3-2, 3-2) 91.64 2 1 (146) 50.0% SF: 5-2 v Dimitri Van den Bergh (0-3, 3-2, 3-0, 3-0, 1-3, 3-0, 3-1)

Average: 86.32

180s: 9

100+ Checkouts (Highest): 2 (150)

Checkout %: 38.1% It's remarkable enough that a 200/1 pre-tournament outsider has reached the final of one of the toughest majors, but to have done so by thrashing three multiple major winners has left everyone stunned. 'Thrashing' might be a bit too strong a word considering five of the six sets he won against Gary Anderson and James Wade were by 3-2 scorelines but in a way that's even more impressive due to the mental strength he displayed despite this being just his second World Grand Prix. He's not been playing like someone who'd never previously ventured to a major quarter-final so we shouldn't be too dismissive of his chances. But Luke Humphries in this current mood is a completely different challenge altogether.

2024 World Grand Prix statistics Tournament Average

Humphries : 92.13 (16 sets, 63 legs)

De Decker : 90.38 (16 sets, 67 legs)

: 92.13 (16 sets, 63 legs) : 90.38 (16 sets, 67 legs) Tournament 180s (180s per leg)

Humphries: 18 (0.29)

De Decker : 18 (0.27)

18 (0.29) : 18 (0.27) Checkout %

Humphries: 41.41%

De Decker : 45.56%

41.41% : 45.56% Double-in %

Humphries: 43.75%

De Decker : 48.55%

43.75% : 48.55% 100+ checkouts (per leg won) & high checkout

Humphries: 8 (0.19) & 146

2024 Season Statistics 2024 Titles & Finals

Humphries : 3 & 6 (TV: 1-3)

De Decker : 1 & 1 (TV: 0)

: 3 & 6 (TV: 1-3) : 1 & 1 (TV: 0) Seasonal Average

Humphries : 99.13

De Decker : 95.27

: 99.13 : 95.27 180s per leg in 2024

Humphries : 0.35

De Decker : 0.36

: 0.35 : 0.36 Checkout % in 2024

Humphries: 41.72%

De Decker: 37.97% These stats just highlight how strong Mike De Decker is when it comes to 180 hitting so just bare that in mind if you are considering the maximum markets. I'm expecting around eight sets tonight with an average of four legs in each one. That's quite a conservative estimate of 32 legs and could see them both contributing around 10 maximums apiece when you bare in mind that their double start 180 per leg rates are closer to 0.30 rather than their seasonal rates of around 0.35.

Head-to-head record Overall Head-to-Head : 9-4 (TV: 1-0)

2024 Head-to-Head : 0-0

: 9-4 (TV: 1-0) : 0-0 All Televised Meetings: 1-0

6-4 - 2022 Players Championship Finals rd 2 The vast majority of their 13 meetings came during their Development Tour days and the last time they last clashed in a televised major was way back at the 2022 Players Championship Finals. Therefore there's no meaningful battle scars to speak of and this metric feels rather irrelevant.

