Luke Littler's "ludicrous" 150 checkout with three bullseyes is among the five greatest finishes in darts history, according to leading commentator and Sporting Life columnist Paul Nicholson.

Littler sparked pandemonium in the darting world with another moment of brilliance when trailing 4-3 against Niels Zonneveld at the Grand Slam of Darts when his opponent waited on 20 to complete a shock victory. The fact he ended up losing the deciding leg took nothing away from the feat considering he'd already secured his spot in the knockout stages of the competition by previously winning the three legs he required, and Nicholson was as mesmerised as everyone else.

When you watch Luke Littler's THREE bulls for the 150th time today, bare in mind he's now admitted he DIDN'T know he was already through!



So this wasn't an exhibition shot with nothing to lose. In his mind, he was under a lot of pressure 🤯🤯🤯🤯



pic.twitter.com/1clhvZKm1j — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) November 17, 2026

He told Sporting Life: "I think it’s pretty hard to react to that shot without swearing. It was borderline ludicrous. The fact that one of the most special players we have ever seen was able to do that, then and how makes him one of the most talented sports mavericks this country has ever witnessed and there shouldn’t be a darts fan who didn’t love seeing it done. "What’s next? A 9-darter with three consecutive 167s?" Indeed, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Littler attempt the first ever 'perfect nine darter' (T20-T19-Bull x3) in competitive darts history at some point in the future although Nicholson wouldn't expect anyone to see it coming. He said: "Moments sometimes come and you have to take them. You could manufacture leaving 150 and go for it but if you keep missing, you’d look like a fool. He left it once and just took it after some consultation with his crew. "That made the moment alongside Dan Dawson's commentary."

An incredible moment with some incredible commentary 👏



Dan Dawson and Wayne Mardle's reaction to THAT 150 Luke Littler finish 🎯 pic.twitter.com/5Ybo8wWGmq — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) November 16, 2026

Littler later wrote on social media that 'brain rot' had caused him to forget he'd already qualified prior to attempting his checkout, but Nicholson isn't convinced that's entirely true. He said: "I think he knew he was through. Otherwise he wouldn’t have done it. If he had said prior that he didn’t know the permutations and didn’t want to know, then did it, it would’ve been something even more bizarre." In terms of other famous scores of 150 using three bullseyes, Nicholson once commentated on Simon Whitlock winning a match on the European Tour that way but insists Littler's feat stands tall above the rest.