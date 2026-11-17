Luke Littler's "ludicrous" 150 checkout with three bullseyes is among the five greatest finishes in darts history, according to leading commentator and Sporting Life columnist Paul Nicholson.
Littler sparked pandemonium in the darting world with another moment of brilliance when trailing 4-3 against Niels Zonneveld at the Grand Slam of Darts when his opponent waited on 20 to complete a shock victory.
The fact he ended up losing the deciding leg took nothing away from the feat considering he'd already secured his spot in the knockout stages of the competition by previously winning the three legs he required, and Nicholson was as mesmerised as everyone else.
He told Sporting Life: "I think it’s pretty hard to react to that shot without swearing. It was borderline ludicrous. The fact that one of the most special players we have ever seen was able to do that, then and how makes him one of the most talented sports mavericks this country has ever witnessed and there shouldn’t be a darts fan who didn’t love seeing it done.
"What’s next? A 9-darter with three consecutive 167s?"
Indeed, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Littler attempt the first ever 'perfect nine darter' (T20-T19-Bull x3) in competitive darts history at some point in the future although Nicholson wouldn't expect anyone to see it coming.
He said: "Moments sometimes come and you have to take them. You could manufacture leaving 150 and go for it but if you keep missing, you’d look like a fool. He left it once and just took it after some consultation with his crew.
"That made the moment alongside Dan Dawson's commentary."
Littler later wrote on social media that 'brain rot' had caused him to forget he'd already qualified prior to attempting his checkout, but Nicholson isn't convinced that's entirely true.
He said: "I think he knew he was through. Otherwise he wouldn’t have done it. If he had said prior that he didn’t know the permutations and didn’t want to know, then did it, it would’ve been something even more bizarre."
In terms of other famous scores of 150 using three bullseyes, Nicholson once commentated on Simon Whitlock winning a match on the European Tour that way but insists Littler's feat stands tall above the rest.
He said: "Whitlock did it in the Dutch Darts Championship to win a match but he was miles ahead in the score and he couldn’t help himself.
"Anderson hit one on approach two years ago in the Grand Slam, as has MVG in the World Series, but this was very different. It was to save a match and an undefeated streak, so that makes it that more decadent - even though he did end up losing."
As for where Littler's finish ranks among the most memorable checkouts in darts history, the Asset lists it among the top five.
He added: "This one is going to be iconic. Everyone will try it more in the future as a result of this, just like when Jose De Sousa banked three double tops in the Premier League.
"The other classic checkouts in the top five have to be the 138 by Keith Deller to win the 1983 World Championship, Rob Cross' 140 to beat Phil Taylor in the 2018 World Championship, Colin Lloyd's 170 to win the 2005 World Matchplay and Nathan Aspinall's 170 to win the 2019 UK Open."
Grand Slam of Darts: Results & Schedule of Play
Saturday November 14
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Afternoon Session (1300 GMT)
Group Matches (Best of nine legs, Seeded Player v Player C)
- Tom Sykes 5-3 Luke Woodhouse (J)
- Jermaine Wattimena 5-2 Lisa Ashton (B)
- Stephen Bunting 5-4 Raymond Smith (D)
- Ryan Searle 5-4 Charlie Manby (F)
- Tommy Morris 5-2 Josh Rock (C)
- Wessel Nijman 5-1 Adam Sevada (H)
- Nathan Aspinall 5-1 Maik Kuivenhoven (P)
- Anton Ostlund 5-4 Jonny Clayton (G)
Evening Session (1900 GMT)
(Best of nine legs, Seeded Player v Player C)
- Gerwyn Price 5-3 Joe Hunt (E)
- James Wade 5-1 Cam Crabtree (K)
- Rusty-Jake Rodriguez 5-3 Ross Smith (O)
- Michael van Gerwen 5-4 Henry Coates (L)
- Luke Humphries 5-3 Paolo Nebrida (I)
- Luke Littler 5-2 Beau Greaves (A)
- Gian van Veen 5-2 Carl Sneyd (M)
- Chris Dobey 5-2 Jan Schmidt (N)
Sunday November 15
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Afternoon Session (1300 GMT)
Group Stage (Best of nine legs, Player B v Saturday Afternoon’s Losing Player)
- Maik Kuivenhoven 5-4 Karel Sedlacek (P)
- Niko Springer 5-1 Adam Sevada (H)
- Alan Soutar 5-2 Lisa Ashton (B)
- Cameron Menzies 5-4 Raymond Smith (D)
- Krzysztof Ratajski 5-1 Luke Woodhouse (J)
- Andrew Gilding 5-4 Charlie Manby (F)
- Rob Cross 5-1 Jonny Clayton (G)
- Kevin Doets 5-3 Josh Rock (C)
Evening Session (1930 GMT)
- Martin Schindler 5-0 Jan Schmidt (N)
- Paolo Nebrida 5-2 Joe Cullen (I)
- Sebastian Bialecki 5-4 Joe Hunt (E)
- Bradley Brooks 5-3 Carl Sneyd (M)
- Ricky Evans 5-4 Cam Crabtree (K)
- Beau Greaves 5-3 Niels Zonneveld (A)
- Ross Smith 5-4 Gabriel Clemens (O)
- Henry Coates 5-4 Jeffrey de Graaf (L)
Monday November 16 (1900 GMT)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Groups A-H (Best of nine legs,Player B v Saturday’s Winning Player)
- Jermaine Wattimena 5-4 Alan Soutar (B)
- Ryan Searle 5-1 Andrew Gilding (F)
- Rob Cross 5-1 Anton Ostlund (G)
- Kevin Doets 5-1 Tommy Morris (C)
- Gerwyn Price 5-2 Sebastian Bialecki (E)
- Niels Zonneveld 5-4 Luke Littler (A)
- Cameron Menzies 5-2 Stephen Bunting (D)
- Niko Springer 5-3 Wessel Nijman (H)
Tuesday November 17 (1900 GMT)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Groups I-P (Best of nine legs, Player B v Saturday’s Winning Player)
- Krzysztof Ratajski v Tom Sykes (J)
- Gabriel Clemens v Rusty-Jake Rodriguez (O)
- Chris Dobey v Martin Schindler (N)
- James Wade v Ricky Evans (K)
- Gian van Veen v Bradley Brooks (M)
- Luke Humphries v Joe Cullen (I)
- Michael van Gerwen v Jeffrey de Graaf (L)
- Nathan Aspinall v Karel Sedlacek (P)
Wednesday November 18 (1900 GMT)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Round Two (Best of 19 legs)
- Rob Cross v Niko Springer
- Gerwyn Price v Ryan Searle
- Luke Littler v Jermaine Wattimena
- Kevin Doets v Cameron Menzies
Thursday November 19 (1900 GMT)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Round Two (Best of 19 legs)
- Winner Group I v Winner Group J
- Winner Group K v Winner Group L
- Winner Group M v Winner Group N
- Winner Group O v Winner Group P
Friday November 20 (1900 GMT)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Quarter-Finals (Best of 31 legs)
- Winner A/B v Winner C/D
- Winner E/F v Winner G/H
Saturday November 21 (1900 GMT)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Quarter-Finals (Best of 31 legs)
- Winner I/J v Winner K/L
- Winner M/N v Winner O/P
Sunday November 22
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Afternoon Session (1300 GMT)
Semi-Final (Best of 31 legs)
- Winner QF 1 v Winner QF 2
- Winner QF 3 v Winner QF 4
Evening Session (1930 GMT)
Final (Best of 31 legs)
- Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2
Grand Slam of Darts: Tournament format
Group Stage (Potentially complicated!!)
- 16x groups of three players
- Top 16 qualified players from PDC Rankings seeded. Next 16 qualified players from PDC Rankings numbered 17-32 for draw, and remaining players numbered 33-48 for draw (with any players without a ranking listed at the end in alphabetical order).
- Two points will be awarded for a win, and no points are awarded for a defeat.
- Should there be a three-way points tie in any group after the round-robin games have been played, these would be split as follows:
- Should there be a three-way points tie in any group after the round-robin games have been played, these would be split as follows:
- Total Leg Difference
- Total Legs Won
- Total Legs Won Against Throw
- Highest Total Tournament Average (to two decimal places)
- Highest Winning Match Average (to two decimal places)
- If players cannot be split after the above criteria has been applied, a play-off will be organised between the players at the end of the session in which the final group game is played, and will be a two-way or three-way nine-dart shoot-out in which the player scoring the most points is deemed the winner, the player scoring the second highest points total would be deemed to have finished second in the group, with the lowest total finishing third. The order of throw would be determined by PDC Ranking, with the highest-ranked player having the option to throw first, second or third (if applicable), and the second-highest ranked player then having the second option of which order to throw in should there be three players involved. Should any scores be tied after nine darts, those players would continue throwing three darts apiece until there is a separation.
Knockout stage (far more simple!)
- From the second round onwards, the tournament will be in a knockout format. There will be no tie-break rule employed in any match.
Grand Slam of Darts: Prize money
- Winner £200,000
- Runner-Up £100,000
- Semi-Finalists £60,000
- Quarter-Finalists £35,000
- Last 16 £20,000
- Second In Group £12,500
- Third in Group £5,000
- Group Winner Bonus £3,500
- Total: £1,000,000
Grand Slam of Darts: The History
The Grand Slam of Darts used to bring together the best players from the Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) and the British Darts Organisation (BDO) but since the latter's demise in 2020, it's now purely a PDC event.
Phil Taylor won the first three finals against Andy Hamilton, Terry Jenkins and Scott Waites - averaging over 100 in each one - but he failed at the quarter-final stages to Steve Beaton in 2010.
That year, Waites bounced back from his 16-2 hammering at the hands of 12 months to become the first ever BDO player to win the event by coming from 8-0 down to defeat James Wade. No other BDO player has ever reached the final.
Taylor averaged over 109 in a 16-4 thrashing of Gary Anderson to reclaim the title in 2011 before Raymond van Barneveld edged a thrilling all-Dutch battle to beat Michael van Gerwen in 2012.
Two more titles for The Power followed in 2013 and 2014 to take his overall tally to six when he defeated Robert Thornton and Dave Chisnall but he would lose his first final in 2015 when Michael van Gerwen triumphed 16-13 in a high-quality showdown.
The Dutchman twice successfully defended his crown in 2016 and 2017 with victories over James Wade and Peter Wright respectively but the next year Gerwyn Price would bag his first televised title with a controversial victory over Gary Anderson.
The Welshman would go on to defend his crown 12 months later with a brutal 16-6 demolition job over Snakebite before Jose de Sousa triumphed over James Wade in 2020.
Price would then bring up a hat-trick of titles in this competition when defeating Wright in the 2021 final while Michael Smith broke his major duck in 2022 before Luke Humphries lifted the trophy 12 months later in 2023.
Since then it's been the Luke Littler show, with the Nuke winning all of his matches on the Wolverhampton stage over the past two years to get his hands on the Eric Bristow Trophy twice.
Grand Slam of Darts Finals
- 2007 - Phil Taylor 18-11 Andy Hamilton
- 2008 - Phil Taylor 18-9 Terry Jenkins
- 2009 - Phil Taylor 16-2 Scott Waites
- 2010 - Scott Waites 16-12 James Wade
- 2011 - Phil Taylor 16-4 Gary Anderson
- 2012 - Raymond van Barneveld 16-14 Michael van Gerwen
- 2013 - Phil Taylor 16-6 Robert Thornton
- 2014 - Phil Taylor 16-13 Dave Chisnall
- 2015 - Michael van Gerwen 16-13 Phil Taylor
- 2016 - Michael van Gerwen 16-8 James Wade
- 2017 - Michael van Gerwen 16-12 Peter Wright
- 2018 - Gerwyn Price 16-13 Gary Anderson
- 2019 - Gerwyn Price 16-6 Peter Wright
- 2020 - Jose de Sousa 16-12 James Wade
- 2021 - Gerwyn Price 16-8 Peter Wright
- 2022 - Michael Smith 16-5 Nathan Aspinall
- 2023 - Luke Humphries 16-8 Rob Cross
- 2024 - Luke Humphries 16-8 Rob Cross
- 2025 - Luke Littler 16-3 Martin Lukeman
- 2026 - Luke Littler 16-11 Luke Humphries
Grand Slam of Darts Most Titles
- Phil Taylor - 6
- Michael van Gerwen - 3
- Gerwyn Price - 3
- Luke Littler - 2
- Luke Humphries - 1
- Michael Smith - 1
- Jose de Sousa - 1
- Scott Waites - 1
- Raymond van Barneveld - 1
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