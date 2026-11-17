Littler had already mathematically booked his place in the last 16 by winning three of the first four legs of the contest so when he then sent the crowd - and the whole darting world - into delirium with his 150 checkout, many felt it was 'just' a special exhibition shot with no real pressure.

The latest showstopping moment in Littler's history-making career came when he trailed Niels Zonneveld 4-3 in his final group game, with his opponent waiting on 20 to complete a shock victory.

When you watch Luke Littler's THREE bulls for the 150th time today, bare in mind he's now admitted he DIDN'T know he was already through! So this wasn't an exhibition shot with nothing to lose. In his mind, he was under a lot of pressure 🤯🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/1clhvZKm1j

The 19-year-old, who had never lost a match on the Wolverhampton stage since his debut in 2024, subsequently lost the largely irrelevant deciding leg but afterwards took to X to say: "brain rot didn’t know if i was through or not 🤣🙈 3 bulls will do to definitely secure my spot in the next round 💪🏻 unbelievable support again, see you all wednesday ☢️."

Some fans on social media have questioned this claim having heard Littler mention during a Sky Sports interview earlier in the night that he needed three legs to qualify - but in the heat of the moment, it's not inconceivable to image that he'd lost sight of the permutations.

After all, when you look at how he celebrated the moment so wildly, it certainly meant a lot to him.

For Zonneveld, the 5-4 victory did see him pip Beau Greaves for second place, subsequently picking up an extra £7,500 in prize money.

“I’m not afraid of anyone, and I think tonight proved that,” declared Zonneveld.

“I already knew I could beat Luke because I’ve beaten him before on the European Tour, but this is a great win for myself. I just wanted to win the game. Fair play to Luke and fair play to Beau. It was a really tough group and I think we all did a really good job.”

Who next for Littler?

Littler will now face Jermaine Wattimena for a place in the last 16 on Wednesday night after the Dutchman survived eight match darts to defeat Alan Soutar and top Group B.

Elsewhere, three-time champion Gerwyn Price cruised past Sebastian Bialecki to book his place in round two, where he'll meet Ryan Searle.

“That was probably the most nervous I’ve been in any game for a number of years,” claimed Price, a Grand Slam winner in 2018, 2019 and 2021. “The format is cut-throat. You can’t really slip up and he won the bull, so that put me under added pressure.

“Ryan is a great player. Everybody seems to up their game against me and I know I’m going to have a tough game on Wednesday.”

Cameron Menzies produced consecutive 144, 102 and 135 checkouts to defeat Stephen Bunting with a 103.39 average and top Group D and he'll next meet the impressive Kevin Doets for a place in the quarter-finals.

Menzies said: “My finishing was great in those last few legs, and that 144 just gave me that belief. Stephen was brilliant in spells. My heart was pumping and the nerves were there, but I just tried to focus.

“We all play darts for a reason and that’s probably one of my best wins - better than Luke Humphries [at the World Matchplay] maybe. I’ll need to book an extra night in the hotel now!”

Niko Springer produced the shock of the night, averaging 105 to eliminate the hotly fancied Wessel Nijman and set up a meeting with 2023 runner-up Rob Cross.

Voltage is showing signs of his old brilliance having lost just two legs across his two group games against Jonny Clayton and Anton Ostlund.

Grand Slam of Darts: Results & Schedule of Play

Saturday November 14

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Afternoon Session (1300 GMT)

Group Matches (Best of nine legs, Seeded Player v Player C)

Tom Sykes 5-3 Luke Woodhouse (J)

Jermaine Wattimena 5-2 Lisa Ashton (B)

Stephen Bunting 5-4 Raymond Smith (D)

Ryan Searle 5-4 Charlie Manby (F)

Tommy Morris 5-2 Josh Rock (C)

Wessel Nijman 5-1 Adam Sevada (H)

Nathan Aspinall 5-1 Maik Kuivenhoven (P)

Anton Ostlund 5-4 Jonny Clayton (G)

Evening Session (1900 GMT)

(Best of nine legs, Seeded Player v Player C)

Gerwyn Price 5-3 Joe Hunt (E)

James Wade 5-1 Cam Crabtree (K)

Rusty-Jake Rodriguez 5-3 Ross Smith (O)

Michael van Gerwen 5-4 Henry Coates (L)

Luke Humphries 5-3 Paolo Nebrida (I)

Luke Littler 5-2 Beau Greaves (A)

Gian van Veen 5-2 Carl Sneyd (M)

Chris Dobey 5-2 Jan Schmidt (N)

Sunday November 15

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Afternoon Session (1300 GMT)

Group Stage (Best of nine legs, Player B v Saturday Afternoon’s Losing Player)

Maik Kuivenhoven 5-4 Karel Sedlacek (P)

Niko Springer 5-1 Adam Sevada (H)

Alan Soutar 5-2 Lisa Ashton (B)

Cameron Menzies 5-4 Raymond Smith (D)

Krzysztof Ratajski 5-1 Luke Woodhouse (J)

Andrew Gilding 5-4 Charlie Manby (F)

Rob Cross 5-1 Jonny Clayton (G)

Kevin Doets 5-3 Josh Rock (C)

Evening Session (1930 GMT)

Martin Schindler 5-0 Jan Schmidt (N)

Paolo Nebrida 5-2 Joe Cullen (I)

Sebastian Bialecki 5-4 Joe Hunt (E)

Bradley Brooks 5-3 Carl Sneyd (M)

Ricky Evans 5-4 Cam Crabtree (K)

Beau Greaves 5-3 Niels Zonneveld (A)

Ross Smith 5-4 Gabriel Clemens (O)

Henry Coates 5-4 Jeffrey de Graaf (L)

Monday November 16 (1900 GMT)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Groups A-H (Best of nine legs,Player B v Saturday’s Winning Player)

Jermaine Wattimena 5-4 Alan Soutar (B)

Ryan Searle 5-1 Andrew Gilding (F)

Rob Cross 5-1 Anton Ostlund (G)

Kevin Doets 5-1 Tommy Morris (C)

Gerwyn Price 5-2 Sebastian Bialecki (E)

Niels Zonneveld 5-4 Luke Littler (A)

Cameron Menzies 5-2 Stephen Bunting (D)

Niko Springer 5-3 Wessel Nijman (H)

Tuesday November 17 (1900 GMT)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Groups I-P (Best of nine legs, Player B v Saturday’s Winning Player)

Krzysztof Ratajski v Tom Sykes (J)

Gabriel Clemens v Rusty-Jake Rodriguez (O)

Chris Dobey v Martin Schindler (N)

James Wade v Ricky Evans (K)

Gian van Veen v Bradley Brooks (M)

Luke Humphries v Joe Cullen (I)

Michael van Gerwen v Jeffrey de Graaf (L)

Nathan Aspinall v Karel Sedlacek (P)

Wednesday November 18 (1900 GMT)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Round Two (Best of 19 legs)

Rob Cross v Niko Springer

Gerwyn Price v Ryan Searle

Luke Littler v Jermaine Wattimena

Kevin Doets v Cameron Menzies

Thursday November 19 (1900 GMT)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Round Two (Best of 19 legs)

Winner Group I v Winner Group J

Winner Group K v Winner Group L

Winner Group M v Winner Group N

Winner Group O v Winner Group P

Friday November 20 (1900 GMT)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Quarter-Finals (Best of 31 legs)

Winner A/B v Winner C/D

Winner E/F v Winner G/H

Saturday November 21 (1900 GMT)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Quarter-Finals (Best of 31 legs)

Winner I/J v Winner K/L

Winner M/N v Winner O/P

Sunday November 22

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Afternoon Session (1300 GMT)

Semi-Final (Best of 31 legs)

Winner QF 1 v Winner QF 2

Winner QF 3 v Winner QF 4

Evening Session (1930 GMT)

Final (Best of 31 legs)

Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2

Grand Slam of Darts: Tournament format

Group Stage (Potentially complicated!!)

16x groups of three players

Top 16 qualified players from PDC Rankings seeded. Next 16 qualified players from PDC Rankings numbered 17-32 for draw, and remaining players numbered 33-48 for draw (with any players without a ranking listed at the end in alphabetical order).

Two points will be awarded for a win, and no points are awarded for a defeat.

Should there be a three-way points tie in any group after the round-robin games have been played, these would be split as follows:

Should there be a three-way points tie in any group after the round-robin games have been played, these would be split as follows: Total Leg Difference Total Legs Won Total Legs Won Against Throw Highest Total Tournament Average (to two decimal places) Highest Winning Match Average (to two decimal places) If players cannot be split after the above criteria has been applied, a play-off will be organised between the players at the end of the session in which the final group game is played, and will be a two-way or three-way nine-dart shoot-out in which the player scoring the most points is deemed the winner, the player scoring the second highest points total would be deemed to have finished second in the group, with the lowest total finishing third. The order of throw would be determined by PDC Ranking, with the highest-ranked player having the option to throw first, second or third (if applicable), and the second-highest ranked player then having the second option of which order to throw in should there be three players involved. Should any scores be tied after nine darts, those players would continue throwing three darts apiece until there is a separation.



Knockout stage (far more simple!)

From the second round onwards, the tournament will be in a knockout format. There will be no tie-break rule employed in any match.

Grand Slam of Darts: Prize money

Winner £200,000

Runner-Up £100,000

Semi-Finalists £60,000

Quarter-Finalists £35,000

Last 16 £20,000

Second In Group £12,500

Third in Group £5,000

Group Winner Bonus £3,500

Total: £1,000,000

Grand Slam of Darts: The History

The Grand Slam of Darts used to bring together the best players from the Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) and the British Darts Organisation (BDO) but since the latter's demise in 2020, it's now purely a PDC event.

Phil Taylor won the first three finals against Andy Hamilton, Terry Jenkins and Scott Waites - averaging over 100 in each one - but he failed at the quarter-final stages to Steve Beaton in 2010.

That year, Waites bounced back from his 16-2 hammering at the hands of 12 months to become the first ever BDO player to win the event by coming from 8-0 down to defeat James Wade. No other BDO player has ever reached the final.

Taylor averaged over 109 in a 16-4 thrashing of Gary Anderson to reclaim the title in 2011 before Raymond van Barneveld edged a thrilling all-Dutch battle to beat Michael van Gerwen in 2012.

Two more titles for The Power followed in 2013 and 2014 to take his overall tally to six when he defeated Robert Thornton and Dave Chisnall but he would lose his first final in 2015 when Michael van Gerwen triumphed 16-13 in a high-quality showdown.

The Dutchman twice successfully defended his crown in 2016 and 2017 with victories over James Wade and Peter Wright respectively but the next year Gerwyn Price would bag his first televised title with a controversial victory over Gary Anderson.

The Welshman would go on to defend his crown 12 months later with a brutal 16-6 demolition job over Snakebite before Jose de Sousa triumphed over James Wade in 2020.

Price would then bring up a hat-trick of titles in this competition when defeating Wright in the 2021 final while Michael Smith broke his major duck in 2022 before Luke Humphries lifted the trophy 12 months later in 2023.

Since then it's been the Luke Littler show, with the Nuke winning all of his matches on the Wolverhampton stage over the past two years to get his hands on the Eric Bristow Trophy twice.

Grand Slam of Darts Finals

Grand Slam of Darts Most Titles

Phil Taylor - 6

Michael van Gerwen - 3

Gerwyn Price - 3

Luke Littler - 2

Luke Humphries - 1

Michael Smith - 1

Jose de Sousa - 1

Scott Waites - 1

Raymond van Barneveld - 1

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